Prep For The Holidays With Curbee - The Bay Area start-up that's changing the landscape of automotive service announces a winterization package for all makes and models

CUPERTINO, Calif, Nov. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Curbee, the Bay Area start-up that is changing the way automotive service is delivered today announced its Holiday Prep package, offering customers peace of mind as winter conditions arrive, and the convenience of on-demand service at their homes, offices – or anywhere.

Included in the flat rate of $99 is a convenient, 45-minute "get ready for holiday road trips" service, which includes a tire rotation, front wiper blade replacement, top-off for both coolant and windshield fluids and eight essential automotive winter car safety checkpoints:

Tire pressure and thread check

Brake pad and rotor inspection

Battery test

Alternator test

Front headlight safety inspection

Rear brake light safety inspection

Turn signal light safety inspection

Heating system check

These services unbundled cost $130. Holiday Prep pricing is available until January 1, 2022.

Curbee CEO Denise Leleux notes, "Curbee is thrilled to offer this convenient, timely service package in anticipation of people hitting the road for the holidays. At a time when winter conditions and increased traffic make driving even more stressful, Curbee aims to give our customers the peace of mind to make every drive safe and carefree."

All Curbee services can be performed in the customer's driveway, or at their office. Convenient online booking and transparent pricing of additional repairs are also part of the superior Curbee service. To schedule Curbee's Holiday Prep service, visit curbee.com/holiday-prep-service.

ABOUT CURBEE

Curbee offers mobile maintenance, tire and repair services to fleet and consumer customers in the greater Bay Area. More than 90 percent of all standard vehicle services can be performed safely and efficiently in a mobile setting, completely removing the need to deal with the go-to-the-shop nature of traditional service. Curbee's web and app-based scheduling and no-haggle transparent pricing make scheduling simple, and promise predictable charges. The one-year-old start-up serves consumer and fleet customers in 41 cities and has a 4.8-star Google rating and 90+ NPS. Curbee is headquartered in Cupertino, CA. For further information, visit curbee.com .

