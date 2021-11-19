Broadcast Management Group Produces Rocky IV Premier Live Broadcast using LiveU Wireless REMI Workflow

HACKENSACK, N.J, Nov. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The iconic Rocky IV film featuring Rocky Balboa's (Sylvester Stallone) trip to the USSR to defend his title against Ivan Drago (Dolph Lundgren) is celebrating its 40th anniversary this year. To commemorate the milestone event and the release of the new Ultimate Director's Cut, full-service media company, Broadcast Management Group (BMG) partnered with, MGM Studios to produce an 8-camera live program in several locations within the Philadelphia Film Center from its state-of-the-art Las Vegas REMI Broadcast production hub. LiveU's LU800 multi-camera production level field units is at the core of the REMI production workflow, delivering high-quality, cost-effective live video transmissions.

8-camera live event promoting Rocky IV Rocky Vs. Drago, The Ultimate Directors Cut features pre-show, live Q&A with Rocky Star, Writer, Director Sylvester Stallone in Philadelphia with production taking place in Las Vegas

"We are thrilled to provide live transmissions of the special event commemorating the anniversary of Rocky IV and the franchise's message of unwavering determination to fulfill one's dreams," said Mike Savello, LiveU VP of Sales, Americas. "The LU800's ability to transmit four fully frame-synced full-HD feeds from a single portable unit changes the economics of remote production and gives companies like BMG the ability to deliver high-quality live content to movie screens, televisions and mobile devices."

The live production featured a 20-minute live pre-show, followed by a 25-minute Q&A with the Star, Writer and Director, Sylvester Stallone followed by the premiere of the film to audiences at 700+ Fathom Event Theaters nationwide.



The production was shot with eight Grass Valley broadcast cameras including a jib in the theater, plus two cameras on the red carpet. BMG's CEO Todd Mason directed on site the live broadcast from BMG's REMI Mobile Unit One. Signals were sent from two LU800 field units back to the BMG REMI broadcast hub in Las Vegas and then uplinked to Fathom Theaters.

To learn more about the LU800, visit: https://www.liveu.tv/products/create/lu800

About LiveU

LiveU is shaping the future of live video, powering video production workflows and cloud services for news, sports, and other verticals. Building on our global market leadership and innovation, LiveU offers the highest quality, reliable and cost-effective end-to-end solutions for all types of live productions – producing more for less. Our broad portfolio ranges from our portable production-level field units and smartphone apps to satellite/cellular hybrid solutions and our next-gen cloud-based IP management and distribution platform. With over 4,500 customers in 150 countries, LiveU's technology is the solution of choice for global broadcasters, sports, and other organizations (including government, education, public safety, enterprise, and production houses), streaming live video to TV, mobile, online, and social media. LiveU is a recipient of Frost & Sullivan's 2021 North America New Product Innovation Award for its LU800 unit and a winner of the 71st Annual Technology & Engineering Emmy® Awards in recognition of its innovation and achievement in Video over Cellular Internet Protocol (VoCIP) technology. For more information, visit www.liveu.tv, or follow us on Twitter, Facebook, YouTube, LinkedIn or Instagram.

About BMG

Broadcast Management Group is a full-service media company with six practice groups: live production, broadcast consulting, creative content development, long-term production staffing, systems integration, and event management. BMG also operates a state-of-the-art Broadcast Data Production Hub and custom built REMI Mobile Units. The company has offices in New York, Los Angeles, Chicago, Las Vegas, and Washington, D.C.

Contacts:

Joyce Essig (US)

201-742-5229

Joyce@liveu.tv



Joss Armitage (Int'l)

+44-7979-908-547

joss@jumppr.tv

LiveU ( http://liveu.tv/ ) is the pioneer and leader of IP-based video services and broadcast solutions for acquisition, management, and distribution. (PRNewsFoto/LiveU)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE LiveU