Neiman Marcus Is The Ultimate Gifting Destination

DALLAS, Nov. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- For the 2021 Holiday Season, our team of experts at Neiman Marcus have curated and sourced the perfect presents for the people playing starring roles in your life, ensuring you find the right gift for every personality on your list. Since 1926, Neiman Marcus has had a long-standing history of curating the best of the best, making it the perfect place to find holiday gifts season after season. The size of the gift under the tree doesn't matter. It's the thought behind it that makes it truly special and why we believe there's a little fantasy in every gift.

Discover the extraordinary holiday styles for all occasions and gifting assortment through expertly curated gift guides featured in The Magazine or download personalized look books.

GIFTING

NM Curated Gift Boxes

Online shoppers can select Curated Gift Boxes ($82–$4,458), featuring thoughtful collections of items by theme, from Self-Care Stars to Travel Enhancers to Kids' Smile Starters. This is the first year for Neiman Marcus to offer these box sets that make it easy for customers to find elevated gifts and take the guesswork out of shopping for the hard-to-buy-for. All customers can take advantage of our luxury gift packaging services, whether in stores at designated Welcome Points and Welcome Suites or online at checkout. For $7.50 per package, presents are hand-packed in elegant black gift boxes and tied with a shimmery ribbon. The service is complimentary for InCircle members.

Across our stores, the Holiday spirit is alive with fun experiences from Santa to life size snow domes and you can even have your photo taken as part of a Neiman Marcus window display. And once the fun is started all your gifting needs can be solved with our expert style and gift advisors, who have prepared for months to help busy customers get the perfect or hard to find gifts with ease and confidence.

Neiman Marcus

MEN'S

BRIONI

Fathers, sons, brothers, partners...our lineup of exceptional gifts means that whatever his personal style, we've got something to make the main man in your life smile – and that makes spending time together this season even better.

Brioni

SHOES

CHRISTIAN LOUBOUTIN

Now that you're out, about, and socializing again, it's time to treat yourself to fabulous new shoes that will see you through the season in style.

Christian Louboutin

WOMEN'S

FRAME

Say goodbye to silent nights! The party invitations are coming in again, and now is the time to say yes to everything. We're here to help with a host of festive options that make getting outfitted for the occasion nearly as fun as the event itself.

Frame

KID'S

STELLA MCCARTNEY

Make their holiday magical with toys and more that ignite their creativity and inspire their imaginations.

Stella McCartney

HOME

Jeff Koons x Bernadaud Balloon Dog (Blue)

For your go-to aficionado. An admirer of the finer things in life, only the best will do for this discerning connoisseur, and you often reap the benefits of their good taste. While you may think they want for nothing, art, books, and fashion are the keys to their heart (and Christmas list).

Jeff Koons x Bernadaud

NM & KATE WESIER

Gently heat a mug of your favorite milk, add Lil' Carl to your cup and watch him melt into delicious hot chocolate. Gather your family and friends to start your newest holiday tradition.

Kate Weiser

Neiman Marcus

BEAUTY

Neiman Marcus – 2021 Beauty Advent Calendar

Have fun counting down the days until Christmas with this Beauty Advent Calendar! Contains 25 deluxe samples of buyer favorites.

Neiman Marcus

JEWELRY

LANA

Treat her or yourself to something glamorous from the collection of effortlessly luxe earrings and more crafted of 14-karat gold.

LANA

