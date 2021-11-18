Three-day event features the National Hurricane Center Director, television weather celebrities, federal and nonprofit leaders, engineers, practitioners, scientists, and trade professionals. Registration still available as conference returns to in-person format.

National Disaster Resilience Conference to Open December 1/Bring Together Diverse Array of Experts Three-day event features the National Hurricane Center Director, television weather celebrities, federal and nonprofit leaders, engineers, practitioners, scientists, and trade professionals. Registration still available as conference returns to in-person format.

TALLAHASSEE, Fla., Nov. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The 2021 National Disaster Resilience Conference (NDRC) opens on Wednesday, December 1, in Clearwater Beach, FL, bringing together experts from public, private, and nonprofit organizations interested in disaster resilience. From CEO Roundtable discussions on homes of the future to financing resilience, each conference day will feature best practices and solutions. At the same time, attendees will examine ways to make communities stronger in the face of earthquakes, floods, hurricanes, tornadoes, wildfires, and more.

In two weeks, we will convene the best minds in the disaster resilience movement.

"In two weeks, we will convene the best minds in the disaster resilience movement to explore the science, policies, and practical tools that save lives and protect homes in disaster events," said Leslie Chapman-Henderson, President and CEO, Federal Alliance for Safe Homes (FLASH). "We are delighted to return to an in-person format to take on the challenges of accelerating disaster impacts by combining expert knowledge and experience with new perspectives and programs."

Featured speakers include:

Jim Cantore , On-Camera Meteorologist, and Co-Host AMHQ – The Weather Channel

Leslie Chapman-Henderson , President and CEO – Federal Alliance for Safe Homes

Jeff Czajkowski , Director, Center for Insurance Policy and Research – National Association of Insurance Commissioners

Elizabeth Gulick , Vice President, Catastrophe Experience – USAA

Angela Gladwell , Director, Hazard Mitigation Assistance – FEMA

Ken Graham , Director – National Hurricane Center

Andy Green , Founder and CEO – MyRadar/ACME AtronOmatic LLC

Ed Laatsch , P.E., Director, Safety, Planning & Building Science Division – FEMA

Liz McCartney , Co-Founder & Chief Operating Officer – SBP New Orleans

Antoine B. Richards , Chief of Staff – Institute for Diversity and Inclusion in Emergency Management

Nick Shufro , Acting Assistant Administrator and Deputy Assistant Administrator for the Risk Management Directorate in the Federal Insurance & Mitigation Administration – FEMA

Dominic Sims , CEO – International Code Council

David Torgerson , P.E., Founder and CEO – Wildfire Defense Systems, Inc

Lakisha Ann Woods , President and CEO – National Institute of Building Sciences

Leah Wiggs , Vice President, Government Affairs – Renew Financial

Roy Wright , President and CEO – Insurance Institute for Business and Home Safety

Ginger Zee , Chief Meteorologist – ABC News (virtual)

The full agenda and complete speaker list are available here. Presentations will feature new outreach initiatives and programs, including the Buyer's Guide to Resilient Homes, Tornado Strong, and the Strong Homes Initiative.

NDRC21 is proud to announce that FLASH Legacy Partner USAA is serving as the Titanium Sponsor alongside Gold Sponsors Legacy Partner International Code Council and Renew Financial; Silver Sponsors Legacy Partners ISO/Verisk and Simpson Strong-Tie, Huber Engineered Woods; Bronze Sponsors Floodproofing.com and Insurance Institute for Business and Home Safety; and General Sponsors ComfortBlock and Disaster-Smart Consulting, Inc.

For more information and registration, visit www.nationaldisasterresilienceconference.org.

About FLASH

The nonprofit Federal Alliance for Safe Homes (FLASH) is the country's leading consumer advocate for strengthening homes and safeguarding families from disasters. The FLASH partnership includes more than 100 innovative and diverse organizations that share a vision of making America a more disaster-resilient nation, including FEMA, Florida Division of Emergency Management, Huber Engineered Woods, International Code Council, ISO - Verisk Analytics, Lowe's, MyRadar, National Weather Service, Portland Cement Association, Simpson Strong-Tie, State Farm, and USAA. In 2008, FLASH and Disney opened the interactive weather experience StormStruck: A Tale of Two Homes in Lake Buena Vista, FL. FLASH's signature program No Code. No Confidence. - Inspect2Protect.org provides consumers with a one-of-a-kind building code transparency tool to easily identify their community's building code. Learn more about FLASH and access free consumer resources by visiting www.flash.org and www.Inspect2Protect.org , calling toll-free (877) 221- SAFE (7233), following @federalalliance on Twitter, and Facebook.com/federalalliance .

