InventHelp Inventor Develops Hat Accessory to Protect Against Perspiration (TPA-3069)

PITTSBURGH, Nov. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create a simple way to absorb sweat and its associated odors while wearing a hat or helmet," said an inventor, from Wesley Chapel, Fla., "so I invented the J- FIT. My design ensures that a hat is protected against perspiration."

The invention protects head coverings from perspiration stains and odors. It also prevents perspiration from running down the face and into the eyes. As a result, it could enhance comfort for the wearer and it could help to maintain the appearance of the head covering. The invention features a versatile design that is easy to apply and use so it is ideal for individuals who wear hats, caps and helmets. Additionally, it is producible in design variations.

The original design was submitted to the Tampa sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 19-TPA-3069, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

