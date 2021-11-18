Aktion Associates, Inc., Names New Practice Manager to Lead Acumatica Service Delivery Team

MAUMEE, Ohio, Nov. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Aktion Associates, Inc., national software reseller and IT infrastructure provider focused on the Architectural Engineering & Construction, Distribution and Manufacturing industries, announced today the appointment of Jennifer Kinzel, CPA, CMA, MBA, to the position of Practice Manager, Multi-Industry (MI) Division. The appointment was made in response to the rapid growth of the MI Division and its Acumatica ERP customer base. Jennifer comes to Aktion with extensive experience as a business leader specializing in consulting, operations and project implementations. Jennifer will report to MI Division Vice President Bob Black.

Jennifer Kinzel, Practice Manager, Multi-Industry Division

Jennifer will lead Aktion's Acumatica Service Delivery Team.

"The MI Division is one of Aktion's fastest growing divisions. We needed to hire a highly skilled professional to oversee our Acumatica services practice and manage its staff," Aktion CEO Scott Irwin said. "We found that person in Jennifer. She has extensive financial accounting knowledge and a deep understanding of cloud accounting ERP implementations. She has a proven track record in helping companies achieve their goals. I'm confident our Acumatica customers will benefit from Jennifer's guidance," Scott added.

Jennifer is primarily responsible for managing all Application Consultants and Software Engineers in the MI Division. Additional responsibilities include executing customer account management; building/maintaining relationships with suppliers; ensuring quality and consistency in service delivery as well as introducing best practice processes; service employee skillset development and alignment; achieving service utilization; and assist Sales Manager in customer implementations.

"Jennifer is a great addition to the team," said Bob. "She brings a disciplined approach to project management. That skill combined with Aktion's proven Lean Implementation process will ensure our customer experience a successful, on-budget implementation and timely go-live," he added.

Jennifer left her position as Director of Cloud Accounting Implementations at Laufer, LLP to join the Aktion team. Prior to Laufer, she started and led the outsourced accounting practice WVC RubixCloud which is an affiliate of William Vaughan Company where she spent 21 years performing tax and business consulting services for a multitude of industries.

Her professional licenses and memberships include the Ohio Society of Certified Public Accountants (OSCPA), American Institute of Certified Public Accountants (AICPA) and Institute of Management Accountants (IMA).

Jennifer graduated from The University of Toledo and earned a bachelor's and master's degree in Business Administration.

About Aktion Associates

Aktion Associates is a national ERP software reseller and IT infrastructure provider focused on the Architectural Engineering & Construction, Distribution and Manufacturing industries. Since 1979, more than 5,500 customers have chosen Aktion as their technology advisor. With a workforce of 200 professionals in application consulting, network and software engineering, these teams utilize proprietary lean implementation processes to help customers realize the value of their IT investment. Company-owned data centers provide secure cloud hosting, disaster recovery and back up services, and the Network Operations Center (NOC) monitors managed services clients. Aktion is an IT infrastructure provider for IBM, HP, Lenovo, Cisco, VMware and Microsoft technologies. Other deliverables include network engineering, software engineering, and on-premise IT support. Visit www.aktion.com.

