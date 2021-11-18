6WIND is a Proud Sponsor of Cloud Expo Europe in Paris

PARIS and SANTA CLARA, Calif., Nov 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- 6WIND, a leading High Performance and Secure Virtualized Networking Software company announces that they are sponsoring the upcoming Cloud Expo Europe in Paris on the 23rd and 24th Nov 2022 at the Paris Expo Porte de Versailles. They will be on booth D34.

At the Cloud Expo Europe, 6WIND will deliver a LIVE demo of their latest 6WINDCloud solutions on Kubernetes Platform based on the Cloud Native Architecture. In this demo, they will demonstrate their recently launched Cloud Native Security Gateway solution.

In addition to this, 6Wind will present 'How the Cloud Native Approach Benefits 5G'. In this presentation, which will be in Theater CEE2 at 2.30pm on the 23rd Nov, they will outline the main benefits of a cloud native architecture and how these benefits apply to address the technical and business challenges of 5G. They will also introduce the 6WINDCloud solutions that embrace the cloud native architecture to accelerate growth and competitiveness for CSP networks.

Julien Dahan, CEO, 6WIND commented, "We are very excited to be at the Cloud Expo Europe Conference, our first in person event in Paris this year! At this conference we are looking forward to demonstrating the market's first Cloud Native Solution (6WINDCloud) that we recently launched". Julien continued to say, "Based on this solution and our innovative technology, we were also recently selected to take part in the French Government's PIRANA Project initiative, as part of the acceleration strategy for 5G network technologies along with Kalray, Orange, Atos & Renault. We are very excited to be part of this initiative!".

About 6WIND

6WIND is a virtualized networking software company and the worldwide market leader for Virtual Service Router solutions. 6WIND software is deployed globally by Service Providers, Systems Integrators, Cloud Providers and Tier-1 OEMs, allowing customers to replace expensive hardware with software and virtualization for routing and security use cases. 6WIND has a global presence with Headquarters based in Paris, France and in Santa Clara, California. For more information visit: http://www.6wind.com

