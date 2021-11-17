Trust Announces Platform Protection

LOS ANGELES, Nov. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Trust, the community powered corporate card, is unveiling today that businesses in the Trust community will be eligible for platform protection. This allows Trust cardholders to recoup lost revenue resulting from outages at the major technology platforms, including Facebook, Twitter, Snap, Google, and others.

"Small businesses are often dependent on the major tech platforms, so when those platforms have temporary failures, the ripple effects can seriously impact the health of their business. Platform protection will help businesses in the digital economy reduce some of that risk," says James Borow, Trust CEO.

If an outage, like the one last month that took Facebook, Instagram, and WhatsApp offline for hours, impacts a Trust community member's revenue, they will receive credits to make up for some of their lost revenue. Trust identifies outages using publicly available data as well as data derived from its community of businesses.

"We want to help today's founders and their businesses focus on growth, and they shouldn't be derailed by an outage that's out of their control," Borow says.

