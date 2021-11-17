Rack Room Shoes Partners with Military Makeover with Montel® to Honor Husband and Wife, Both Military Veterans

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Nov. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Rack Room Shoes has partnered with Lifetime TV's Military Makeover team to support a Charlotte military family. In the newest Military Makeover season, national brand partners renovate the home of Joey and Joy Pryor, both military veterans and their daughter, Gia. While a construction crew worked on repairs to the Pryor's home, the Rack Room Shoes team hosted the couple for a once-in-a-lifetime shopping spree at its Rivergate Crossing location.

Rack Room Shoes has partnered with Lifetime TV’s Military Makeover team to support a Charlotte military family. While a construction crew worked on repairs to the home of Joey and Joy Pryor, both military veterans and their daughter, Gia, the Rack Room Shoes team hosted the couple for a once-in-a-lifetime shopping spree at its Rivergate Crossing location. In addition to the shopping spree, Joey, Joy, and Gia each received a $500 gift card to Rack Room Shoes for future footwear purchases.

"When we found out about the shopping spree, we could hardly believe the great news. Honestly, we were so excited and felt beyond blessed," said Joy. "I have been wearing my Birkenstock clogs and Brooks running shoes the most. Joey is looking forward to wearing his Columbia boots when the weather gets cooler, and Gia loves her Nike athletic shoes!"

In addition to the shopping spree, Joey, Joy, and Gia each received a $500 gift card to Rack Room Shoes for future footwear purchases.

The episode will air Friday, Nov. 19, and again on Thursday, Nov. 25, at 7:30 a.m. EST on Lifetime TV.

"Rack Room Shoes maintains a special commitment to giving back to our local communities, especially when it comes to supporting veterans who have served our country," said Mark Lardie, President and CEO of Rack Room Shoes. "It is an honor to recognize Joey and Joy and their daughter through this partnership with Military Makeover."

About Joey and Joy

While on his third tour in Afghanistan, Army Master Sergeant Joey Pryor was part of a route clearance mission to locate IEDs buried underground. The radars successfully picked up three but failed to pick up a fourth, which detonated directly under the team's vehicle.

Amid the chaos of flying debris, smoke, explosions and enemy fire, Joey was able to check that his buddies were alright before taking cover. He escaped the firefight with severe injuries but was thankful and lucky to still be alive.

After serving 13 years in the Army, and more than 30 months deployed in Afghanistan, Joey was medically retired in 2017. He received service medals, commendations, combat action badges, and a Purple Heart for his bravery and sacrifice on the battlefield throughout his military career.

Similar to her husband, Air Force Veteran, Joy Pryor, came from a family with a rich history of military service. Enlisting at the age of 22, Joy completed Basic Training at Keesler Air Base in Mississippi before advancing her career at various stations across the country as a Precision Measurement Laboratory Technician.

Joy and Joey have served a collective 19 years in the military. While they still struggle with PTSD and physical injuries to this day, it has not stopped them from building a loving home for their family and pets, and with the help of Military Makeover and our dedicated partners, the Pryor family will soon be able to call it their 'forever home.'

The program airs on Lifetime TV, runs in syndication on the American Forces TV Network, and is available 24 hours a day on militarymakeover.tv.

About Military Makeover

Military Makeover with Montel®, A BrandStar Original, is America's leading branded reality TV show that offers hope and a helping hand here on the home front to members of our military and their loved ones. A veteran of both the Marine Corps and the Navy, talk show legend and military advocate Montel Williams, who creatively co-produces the show along with a colorful cast that seeks to transform the homes and lives of military families across the country. The cast includes co-hosts Art Edmonds and designer Jennifer Bertrand. This special series enlists caring companies of all sizes as well as non-profits and the local community. Military Makeover airs on Lifetime® and on the American Forces Network which serves American servicemen and women, Department of Defense and other U.S. government civilians and their families stationed at bases overseas, as well as U.S. Navy ships at sea. Help starts at home for veterans on Military Makeover. Join us as our makeover team engages to change the living situation – and the lives – of these deserving families.

Media Contact:

Brenda Christmon

704-491-1850

brenda.christmon@rackroom.com

Headquartered in Charlotte, N.C., Rack Room Shoes is the family footwear retailer of choice. Known as an innovator in the shoe industry for more than 95 years, Rack Room Shoes offers a wide selection of nationally recognized and private brands of great shoes for men, women, and children in comfort, dress, casual, and athletic categories. For more information, visit www.rackroomshoes.com. (PRNewsfoto/Rack Room Shoes)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Rack Room Shoes