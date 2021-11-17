Cato Reports 3Q Net Income

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Nov. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Cato Corporation (NYSE: CATO) today reported net income of $8.6 million or $0.39 per diluted share for the third quarter ended October 30, 2021, compared to a net loss of $3.6 million or ($0.15) per diluted share for the third quarter ended October 31, 2020.

Sales for fiscal 2020 were significantly impacted by the closure of our stores for six weeks due to the COVID-19 pandemic, beginning March 19, 2020. Due to the impact of the unprecedented closures, the Company will report sales compared to the past two years. Sales for the third quarter ended October 30, 2021 were $170.5 million, or an increase of 14% from sales of $149.2 million for the third quarter ended October 31, 2020. Compared to the same period in 2019, sales decreased 10% from sales of $189.4 million for the quarter ended November 2, 2019. The Company's same-store sales for the quarter increased 14% compared to 2020 and decreased 13% when compared to the same period in 2019.

For the nine months ended October 30, 2021, the Company reported net income of $43.3 million or $1.93 per diluted share, compared to a net loss of $39.2 million or ($1.64) per diluted share for the nine months ended October 31, 2020. Sales for the nine months ended October 30, 2021 were $587.7 million, an increase of 42% to sales of $414.3 million for the nine months ended October 31, 2020. Compared to the same period in 2019, sales decreased 6% from sales of $627.8 million for the nine months ended November 2, 2019. Year-to-date same-store sales increased 41% to 2020 and decreased 9% compared to the same period in 2019.

"We continue to face challenges due to the lingering effects of the pandemic on the retail industry and the economy as a whole," stated John Cato, Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer. "Our sales for the third quarter were negatively impacted by lower inventory levels related to further deterioration in the supply chain coupled with increased positive cases related to the COVID-19 Delta variant."

Gross margin increased from 26.7% to 38.9% of sales in the quarter due to higher merchandise margins. SG&A expenses as a percent of sales increased from 34.8% to 36.6% of sales during the quarter primarily due to increased employee benefit/bonus expense and store operating expenses as store operating hours have increased substantially compared to prior year. Income tax benefit for the quarter was $5.7 million due to increased benefits from tax planning initiatives and lower reserves related to uncertain tax positions, offset by higher pre-tax earnings versus a $9.7 million benefit in the prior year due to the pre-tax loss. The Company ended the quarter with unrestricted cash and short-term investments of $200.1 million driven by strong cash flow from operations, offset by dividends and share repurchases. This compares with $151.4 million for the same period in 2020.

Year-to-date gross margin increased to 41.6% of sales from 21.4% the prior year primarily due to increased merchandise margins. The year-to-date SG&A rate was 33.5% versus 35.8% primarily due to leveraging of expenses, partially offset by higher employee benefit/bonus expense. Income tax expense for the nine months ended October 30, 2021 was $1.9 million versus a $22.7 million benefit last year.

Year-to-date, the Company permanently closed 6 stores. As of October 30, 2021, the Company operates 1,324 stores in 32 states, compared to 1,347 stores in 33 states as of October 31, 2020.

"While our first half sales benefitted from pent-up demand, government stimulus and more reasonable inventory levels, third quarter sales softened due to decreasing inventory levels caused by worsening supply chain disruption," stated Mr. Cato. "As we see these conditions persisting, coupled with the effects of rising inflation and potential government vaccine mandates, we believe the fourth quarter will be very challenging."

"As we enter the Holidays, amid the lingering effects of the pandemic, our associates' and customers' safety remain our primary focus," Mr. Cato said. "We strive to offer our customers a safe place to shop for their favorite fashion trends at a great value with outstanding customer service."

The Cato Corporation is a leading specialty retailer of value-priced fashion apparel and accessories operating three concepts, "Cato," "Versona" and "It's Fashion." The Company's Cato stores offer exclusive merchandise with fashion and quality comparable to mall specialty stores at low prices every day. The Company also offers exclusive merchandise found in its Cato stores at www.catofashions.com. Versona is a unique fashion destination offering apparel and accessories including jewelry, handbags and shoes at exceptional prices every day. Select Versona merchandise can also be found at www.shopversona.com. It's Fashion offers fashion with a focus on the latest trendy styles for the entire family at low prices every day.

Statements in this press release that express a belief, expectation or intention, as well as those that are not a historical fact, including, without limitation, statements regarding the Company's expected or estimated operational financial results, activities or opportunities, and potential impacts and effects of the coronavirus are considered "forward-looking" within the meaning of The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such forward-looking statements are based on current expectations that are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contemplated by the forward-looking statements. Such factors include, but are not limited to, any actual or perceived deterioration in the conditions that drive consumer confidence and spending, including, but not limited to, prevailing social, economic, political and public health conditions and uncertainties, levels of unemployment, fuel, energy and food costs, wage rates, tax rates, interest rates, home values, consumer net worth and the availability of credit; changes in laws or regulations affecting our business including but not limited to tariffs; uncertainties regarding the impact of any governmental action regarding, or responses to, to the foregoing conditions; competitive factors and pricing pressures; our ability to predict and respond to rapidly changing fashion trends and consumer demands; our ability to successfully implement our new store development strategy to increase new store openings and the ability of any such new stores to grow and perform as expected; adverse weather, public health threats (including the global coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak) or similar conditions that may affect our sales or operations; inventory risks due to shifts in market demand, including the ability to liquidate excess inventory at anticipated margins; and other factors discussed under "Risk Factors" in Part I, Item 1A of the Company's most recently filed annual report on Form 10-K and in other reports the Company files with or furnishes to the SEC from time to time. The Company does not undertake to publicly update or revise the forward-looking statements even if experience or future changes make it clear that the projected results expressed or implied therein will not be realized. The Company is not responsible for any changes made to this press release by wire or Internet services.

THE CATO CORPORATION





























CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (UNAUDITED)





FOR THE PERIODS ENDED OCTOBER 30, 2021 AND OCTOBER 31, 2020









(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)

















































Quarter Ended

Nine Months Ended

































October 30, %

October 31, %

October 30, %

October 31, %

2021 Sales

2020 Sales

2021 Sales

2020 Sales































REVENUES





























Retail sales $ 170,513 100.0%

$ 149,205 100.0%

$ 587,709 100.0%

$ 414,283 100.0% Other revenue (principally finance,





























late fees and layaway charges)

1,700 1.0%



1,586 1.1%



5,335 0.9%



5,410 1.3%































Total revenues

172,213 101.0%



150,791 101.1%



593,044 100.9%



419,693 101.3%































GROSS MARGIN (Memo)

66,288 38.9%



39,801 26.7%



244,222 41.6%



88,545 21.4%































COSTS AND EXPENSES, NET





























Cost of goods sold

104,225 61.1%



109,404 73.3%



343,487 58.4%



325,738 78.6% Selling, general and administrative

62,466 36.6%



51,885 34.8%



196,687 33.5%



148,353 35.8% Depreciation

3,173 1.9%



3,619 2.4%



9,352 1.6%



11,113 2.7% Interest and other income

(541) -0.3%



(791) -0.5%



(1,719) -0.3%



(3,603) -0.9%































Cost and expenses, net

169,323 99.3%



164,117 110.0%



547,807 93.2%



481,601 116.3%































































Income (Loss) Before Income Taxes

2,890 1.7%



(13,326) -8.9%



45,237 7.7%



(61,908) -14.9%































Income Tax (Benefit) Expense

(5,713) -3.4%



(9,704) -6.5%



1,929 0.3%



(22,698) -5.5%































Net Income (Loss) $ 8,603 5.0%

$ (3,622) -2.4%

$ 43,308 7.4%

$ (39,210) -9.5%































































Basic Earnings Per Share $ 0.39



$ (0.15)



$ 1.93



$ (1.64)

































































Diluted Earnings Per Share $ 0.39



$ (0.15)



$ 1.93



$ (1.64)



THE CATO CORPORATION











CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(Dollars in thousands)



























October 30,



January 30,

2021



2021

(Unaudited)



(Unaudited)













ASSETS











Current Assets











Cash and cash equivalents $ 23,990



$ 17,510 Short-term investments

176,120





126,416 Restricted cash

3,919





3,918 Accounts receivable - net

56,017





52,743 Merchandise inventories

90,229





84,123 Other current assets

11,478





5,840













Total Current Assets

361,753





290,550













Property and Equipment - net

65,115





72,550













Noncurrent Deferred Income Taxes

5,920





5,685













Other Assets

23,528





22,850













Right-of-Use Assets, net

130,842





199,817













TOTAL $ 587,158



$ 591,452













LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY





















Current Liabilities $ 164,103



$ 118,513













Current Lease Liability

50,234





63,421













Noncurrent Liabilities

17,408





19,705













Lease Liability

84,635





143,315













Stockholders' Equity

270,778





246,498













TOTAL $ 587,158



$ 591,452

