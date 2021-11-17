Bostwick & Peterson, LLP, a nationally recognized civil trial practice based in San Francisco, has been included in the 2022 U.S. News - "Best Law Firms" rankings

Bostwick & Peterson Ranked in 2022 U.S. News - "Best Law Firms" Bostwick & Peterson, LLP, a nationally recognized civil trial practice based in San Francisco, has been included in the 2022 U.S. News - "Best Law Firms" rankings

SAN FRANCISCO, Nov. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- San Francisco-based Bostwick & Peterson, LLP has been included in the latest U.S. News – Best Lawyers "Best Law Firms" rankings.

The award-winning trial practice once again earned Best Lawyers' highest Metropolitan Tier 1 ranking in two categories: Personal Injury Litigation – Plaintiffs and Medical Malpractice Law – Plaintiffs.

Inclusion in U.S. News – Best Lawyers "Best Law Firms" is a significant achievement earned by firms that have excelled in their areas of practice.

To earn inclusion, eligible firms must have at least one attorney included in the current year's Best Lawyers list (both of the firm's named Partners were selected to Best Lawyers 2022), and must score within the top percentile in a selection process weighted heavily on peer review. Best Lawyers' selection process evaluates firms for their expertise and standing in the legal community, and asks fellow leading lawyers if they would refer important cases to a firm.

Firms with the highest scores are included in the final list and are ranked in accordance to Best Lawyers' Tiered system. Metro Tier 1 is the highest regional ranking.

Repeat inclusion among the "Best Law Firms" is par for the course for Bostwick & Peterson, LLP.

Based in San Francisco, the firm has been recognized among the nation's most accomplished personal injury and medical malpractice trial firms. In addition to recovering over $1 billion in compensation for clients, the firm has won-setting verdicts and settlements in five different states – including the largest medical malpractice recovery in California history ($17M).

The firm is led by James S. Bostwick and Erik L. Peterson. Bostwick, a member of the Inner Circle of Advocates and a Board-Certified Medical Malpractice Specialist, has been named to The Best Lawyers in America® every year since its inception in 1983, and is a past recipient of Best Lawyers' Trial Lawyers of the Year Award (2012). Erik Peterson, a Senior Fellow of the Litigation Counsel of America, is regularly featured in Best Lawyers, Super Lawyers, and many other legal ranking publications.

For more information, visit: www.bostwickfirm.com.

