RENTBETTA.com Launches Website to Find No Fee NYC Apartments Over 1,000 no fee NYC apartments available on site that connects renters directly with building owners

NEW YORK, Nov. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- RENTBETTA.com celebrates its recent launch, which will allow NYC renters to find no fee apartments and save thousands of dollars in broker fees.

The site currently has over 1,000 live listings of no fee apartments users can tour and apply for without having to pay a broker fee. Each listing has buttons to "Book a Tour" and "Apply Now" that connect renters directly with building management, so renters do not need to rely on brokers to find a new apartment. RENT BETTA believes it will significantly benefit the NYC public by making the apartment search process easier and less expensive.

Research maintenance and bed bug history

RENT BETTA also provides Maintenance Ratings and Bed Bug History for apartments within NYC. See if your next apartment is in a well maintained building or has many complaints and needed repairs before you move in by going to RENTBETTA.com.

Property Managers

Property managers with their own leasing office and website can request their live listings be posted on RENTBETTA.com, automatically and at no cost to them, by providing their website address at rentbetta.com/property-managers.

Landlords of walk-up buildings who rely on brokers to fill vacancies can pre-register to post listings and host open houses for $10. This forthcoming service will reduce the time commitment needed to attract new tenants and complete the lease signing process, as well as eliminate the need to pay OPs.

Investors

Accredited investors interested in supporting a more efficient rental market in NYC through a PIK preferred investment may register at rentbetta.com/investors to receive more details. RENT BETTA believes the economic benefits of their solutions at scale to the residents of NYC are in the hundreds of millions of dollars per year.

Social Media

Follow twitter.com/rentbetta to see top daily deals of no fee apartments curated from RENTBETTA.com.

Contact: media@rentbetta.com

