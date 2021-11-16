Offline Ventures Launches To Invent And Invest In Humanist Technology That Will Change The World Offline Ventures is on a Mission to Give All Humans Healthier and Happier Lives, Starting with the Founder

MENLO PARK, Calif., Nov. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Offline Ventures, a firm investing at the intersection of fundamental technologies and culture, today launched publicly - announcing its mission, team, investment portfolio and latest fundraise of $100M. Founded by venture and tech veterans Dave Morin, Brit Morin, Nate Bosshard and James Higa, Offline Ventures is focused on inventing and investing in the technologies that dwell at the intersection of online and offline experiences, to give humans healthier and happier lives. The firm, which both invests in and incubates companies across multiple sectors, has quietly deployed funds into numerous companies since its inception in 2020, venturing to the far edges of fundamental humanist technological shifts in consumer, Web 3.0, women's health, brain health, sustainability, and bringing the offline online.

Offline Ventures

Offline Ventures is a team of deeply committed, experienced and respected entrepreneurs, operators, and investors that work alongside founders to build companies that make the world a better place. Offline's partners are driven by a belief that the foundational technological breakthroughs which most benefit humanity are forged by diverse founders dwelling at the intersection of science, engineering, design and art.

"We want to back beautiful companies that matter in the world, while elevating the well-being of the founders who create this change," said Dave Morin, founding partner of Offline Ventures. "Founders are fellow artists as far as we're concerned. Offline is the music studio where they come to write, record and mix their new album with us. And while our founders are busy innovating, we are purposeful about giving them that offline space we all need to find that truly unbound creativity that can change the world."

Offline Ventures is on a mission to bring balance to people's online and offline experiences, and believes that this balance starts first with the founder. Too often founders are put in unsustainably high-pressure circumstances, where the demands of the job prevent even minimal levels of self-care. If professional athletes and artists are surrounded with the support and resources to keep their bodies and minds operating at peak performance, entrepreneurs that are trying to change the world should be treated the same. Offline is committed to ensuring that its founders receive comprehensive, holistic support on their journeys to build impactful companies.

The firm's unique vision for creating balance in people's online and offline lives, as well as the founder, has led to early investments in companies like Clubhouse, Bobbie, Pinata, Hedgehog, Potion, Kindbody, Ramble and Autumn Adeigbo. And as one of the first venture thought leaders in "web3," Offline has dedicated nearly one third of its portfolio to this newly established space.

"We believe innovation happens at the edge of unreasonableness and we push our founders for as much diversity of expression, experience and perspective as humanly possible." said Brit Morin, founding partner at Offline Ventures. "We are very proud that this approach has not only led us to invest in some incredible companies that are truly changing the world, but has also resulted in more than half of Offline founders being women or people of color."

"As a founder who has spent more than a third of my life building companies, I wanted experienced investors who were also passionate founders and builders," said Matt Oesterle, Founder and CEO of Ramble. "The Offline team stood out because of their genuine entrepreneurial desire to help create a future filled with better products and services for end customers."

"From the moment we met, Offline has not only understood and supported our vision, but has encouraged us to make waves in our female-dominated industry by being loud and proud about how to best support parents and their families," said Laura Modi, CEO and founder of Bobbie, a new infant formula brand. "Brit, Dave, James and Nate bring so much more to the table than capital. They measure ROI not simply in dollars and cents, but in real world impact."

Offline Ventures is partnered with and backed by luminaries in the tech and investment sphere that share Offline's vision of making the world a better place. These partners include Apple, ICONIQ Capital, Dolby Family Ventures, and individual investors and operators such as Marc Andreessen, Peter Thiel, Chris Dixon, Dan Rosensweig, Bryan Meehan, Kevin and Julia Hartz, Caterina Fake, Scott Belsky, and Sheila Lirio Marcelo.

"Dave, Brit, Nate and James have been at the forefront of many major technology trends of the last decade as individuals. Now that they are one team with a common mission, we're excited to partner with them to help realize their incredible potential for positive impact," said Nugi Jakobishvili, ICONIQ's Chief Investment Officer. "Their care for founders is exceptional, as is their ability to inspire creativity and help founders find the space they need to create. We're thrilled to partner with them on the path to building and supporting human-centric technology."

Offline Ventures founders and partners Dave Morin, Brit Morin, Nate Bosshard, and James Higa have been friends, colleagues and co-investors for more than a decade, finally coming together in service of their shared desire to change the world. Offline Ventures also recently welcomed Randi Zuckerberg to the team as a venture partner and may soon bring on more venture and operating partners. Each member of Offline has been in the founder's seat and has built some of the world's biggest products and brands. Offline Ventures is motivated to change the world.

