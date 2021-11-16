Jellysmack Makes First Acquisition with AI Video Editing Technology Company Kamua

With this acquisition Jellysmack expands its robust in-house AI technology suite to better support creators.

LOS ANGELES, Nov. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Global creator company Jellysmack is excited to announce their acquisition of UK-based AI editing technology startup Kamua. This is the company's first acquisition and further reinforces Jellysmack's plans to utilize its recent funding from SoftBank's Vision Fund II to fuel enterprise acquisitions and international expansion. This acquisition will allow Jellysmack to enhance its existing AI video editing technology to support the explosive growth it has experienced in the last year. It also reinforces Jellysmack's position as the only company rooted in technology to power creator-led video editing and multi-platform content distribution, and far ahead of any other competitor when it comes to leveraging cutting edge technology to help creators grow their businesses.

Kamua's breakthroughs in computer vision and machine learning will complement Jellysmack's existing AI technology, as well as round out its overall in-house tech suite. Jellysmack will leverage Kamua's AI capabilities for the resizing, framing, and recutting of video content into formats suitable for Instagram, Facebook, Snapchat, TikTok, YouTube Shorts and more. With the runaway success of the Jellysmack Creator Program, which optimizes video content and distributes it across multiple social platforms, the company is editing over 10,000 videos on average each month comprising over 150,000 editing hours per month. Kamua technology will assist in significantly reducing the time it takes to resize and recut videos by up to 3x, allowing editors more time for creativity.

Once integrated, Kamua will operate fully under the Jellysmack name and brand. Jellysmack plans to keep all of Kamua's existing full time staff, including core programmers located in Romania. Kamua's CEO, Paul Robert Cary, will join the Jellysmack executive team as Vice President Technology, Editing Solutions. The acquisition also marks a significant milestone for Romania-based AI engineering, Europe's hottest new technology talent pool. Under Cary's leadership, Kamua has achieved outstanding benchmarks in less than one year of operations, even outperforming AI systems developed by major technology players. Cary looks forward to further innovating new time-saving AI-powered editing solutions under the Jellysmack name.

"Kamua's goal has always been to make video editing as efficient as possible by automating the kind of work most editors don't enjoy. With the resources and muscle Jellysmack has to offer, we can fully realize that vision at an even faster rate," says Cary. "I'm excited our auto-magical video technology will be used to edit some of the most-watched content in the world and serve some of the most popular creators on the internet."

Robin Sabban, co-founder and co-CEO of Jellysmack adds, "Jellysmack proudly boasts the best video creator tech stack in the world, and the acquisition of Kamua will further strengthen our core product to better serve our creator partners. We've seen explosive growth in the past year, fueled even more so by the investment from SoftBank, and Kamua's time-saving technology will help us keep pace with our trajectory. We couldn't be more excited to bring the talented Kamua team into our Jellyfamily."

Looking towards the future, Jellysmack plans to continue to use its SoftBank funding, which brought the global creator company to unicorn status, to round out its technical stack. It will also continue to expand globally, enhance its Creator Program core tech product, and cultivate new avenues for creators to reach their audiences.

About Jellysmack

Co-founded in 2016 by Michael Philippe, Robin Sabban, and Swann Maizil, Jellysmack is the global creator company that detects and develops the world's most talented video creators through technology. The company's proprietary data and video optimization tools drive social audience growth, unlocking new revenue streams and amplifying monetization. The company is currently home to over 350 influential creators, including MrBeast, PewDiePie, Karina Garcia, Bailey Sarian, Patrick Starrr, Nas Daily and Phil DeFranco. Jellysmack optimizes, operates, and distributes creator-made video content to Facebook, Instagram, Snapchat, TikTok, Twitter, and YouTube. The company's creator strategy builds upon its success in scaling its own original content channels in beauty ("Beauty Studio"), soccer ("Oh My Goal"), gaming ("Gamology"), and more. According to leading global video audience measurement firm Tubular Labs, combined Jellysmack-managed content boasts 10 billion global monthly video views and a cross-platform reach of 125 million unique U.S. users, reaching nearly 45% of all Americans and making it the largest digital-first U.S. company in monthly social media viewers. To learn more, visit jellysmack.com.

