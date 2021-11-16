CirrusMD Partners with Health Gorilla to Expand Its Diagnostic Ordering Capabilities

DENVER and PALO ALTO, Calif., Nov. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Health Gorilla, the leading Health Information Network in the United States, and CirrusMD, the fastest growing provider of on-demand telemedicine, have announced a strategic partnership that will provide CirrusMD access to Health Gorilla's vast lab network.

By leveraging Health Gorilla's FHIR-based clinical data APIs and accessing its robust diagnostic lab network, CirrusMD will be able to connect to multiple vendors with a single integration. The partnership will also provide CirrusMD physicians with access to patients' complete clinical history, streamlining the experience for both patient and physician.

CirrusMD offers integrated virtual primary care via board-certified physicians licensed across all 50 states. Patients using the CirrusMD platform are immediately connected to physicians with expertise ranging from acute care to management of chronic conditions, and from behavioral health to women's health issues. Evidence-based best practices ensure the highest quality of care is achieved.

"By working with Health Gorilla to access diagnostic services, we're enabling a more seamless patient experience," said Ashley Gibson, Vice President of Product and Design for CirrusMD. "One of our goals is to care for every patient need that can be addressed virtually. With Health Gorilla, we take the next step, as our physicians instantly order labs and diagnostic services for patients during an encounter on the CirrusMD platform, providing a more complete and integrated experience."

Health Gorilla and its network will benefit from this partnership through bidirectional data exchanges with CirrusMD physicians, facilitating better care coordination between CirrusMD providers and other organizations treating shared patients.

"We are very excited to support CirrusMD as they create a more accessible, extensible, and scalable telemedicine service," said Sergio Wagner, Chief Strategy Officer and Co-founder of Health Gorilla. "Access to our lab network and clinical data will help them provide a truly integrated virtual primary care experience."

Health Gorilla has achieved security certifications from government agencies and other leading healthcare organizations and is pursuing a Qualified Health Information Network (QHIN) designation under the Trusted Exchange Framework and Common Agreement (TEFCA). They are SOC-2 Type 2 compliant, HIPAA-certified, and independently audited on a routine basis.

Health Gorilla's off-the-shelf solution, Patient360, and lab network power a diverse set of use cases, including telemedicine, remote patient monitoring, and care coordination, all of which will support CirrusMD's goal of fully integrated, highly effective virtual care for all.

About Health Gorilla

Founded in 2014, Health Gorilla is a national Health Information Network that enables the entire health care ecosystem – patients, payers, providers, digital health solutions, and labs – to seamlessly share health data and aggregate each patient's entire clinical history in one place. With enterprise-grade clinical data APIs, HIPAA-compliant user authentication, and an unparalleled master patient index, the Health Gorilla network makes it easy for providers to pull their patients' information from any clinical records system while ensuring adherence to the 21st Century Cures Act and to the Trusted Exchange Framework and Common Agreement (TEFCA) standards. For more information, visit healthgorilla.com or follow us on Twitter @HealthGorilla.

About CirrusMD

CirrusMD is a different kind of telemedicine company. In less than a minute, patients connect with a licensed physician and conduct a care encounter at their pace and convenience.

CirrusMD's integrated primary care is delivered by multi-specialty physicians who treat a broad range of conditions, from acute to chronic, and from primary care to specialty areas, including behavioral health. CirrusMD is available to over 10 million users across all 50 states, and exclusively offered through employer benefits programs, benefits consultants, health insurers, and reseller partners. CirrusMD's flexible platform even enables employers to provide on-demand telehealth to their full and part-time workers — even to uninsured workers — to help ensure all employees receive care whenever it's needed. Learn how CirrusMD is transforming virtual primary care: cirrusmd.com

SOURCE CirrusMD