Americaneagle.com Client Wins 2021 eHealthcare Leadership Award

DES PLAINES, Ill., Nov. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Americaneagle.com is honored to announce that customer Renown Health has won a Platinum eHealthcare Leadership Award for Best Overall Internet Site. The eHealthcare Leadership Awards is a leading awards program that recognizes the very best websites, digital communications, and business improvement initiatives of a wide range of healthcare organizations.

(PRNewsfoto/Americaneagle.com)

This year's judging focused on factors that included delivery of strong healthcare content, interactivity, medical care support, and integration with the organization's operations, as well as strength of website design, ease of navigation, and digital accessibility. The Best Overall Internet Site category had to address more than 40 factors from the judges.

Furthermore, Siteimprove, a multinational software-as-a-service company, provided an accessibility score for entries in the Best Mobile Website and Best Overall Internet categories. Renown Health's accessibility was first weighted and then combined with the judge's scores against the specific criteria for each category to calculate the final score. Winning this award is a true testament to Americaneagle.com's focus on designing ADA (Americans with Disabilities Act) compliant websites.

Tony Svanascini, Americaneagle.com's CEO, said, "We are elated to have such a valued customer of ours win a 2021 eHealthcare Leadership Award. Renown Health's website redesign was truly a team effort and it wouldn't be where it is today without the hard work and determination of everyone involved. We look forward to continuing to help Renown Health with all of their online endeavors."

The 2021 eHealthcare Leadership Awards recognized winners in 22 different categories with more than 250 organizations receiving recognition for their outstanding work. Winners of Platinum, Gold, Silver, and Distinction awards represent 18 industry classifications, from hospitals and health systems to pharmaceutical firms and medical device companies.

To explore all of the winning websites, visit the eHealthcare Leadership Awards page.

