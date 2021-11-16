Akima Names Candy Curtin as New Chief Human Resources Officer

HERNDON, Va., Nov. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Akima announced that Candy Curtin has been named as Chief Human Resources Officer (CHRO). Curtin will report to Akima President and CEO, Bill Monet, and will lead all aspects of the company's human resources function, to include the employment and talent development programs to support customer resource needs.

"Candy is a skilled employee relations leader, with a strong foundation in managing HR programs for large and diverse employee populations," said Monet. "We are pleased that she is joining our leadership team as we develop transformational programs to support a consistent and rewarding employee experience across our portfolio of companies."

Prior to joining Akima, Curtin served as the senior human resources executive for Serco North America and IDEMIA. Her responsibilities included redesigning benefits and change management programs, recruitment, and corporate culture initiatives.

"Akima is a strong company with the organizational agility to provide talent for a wide range of customers in the federal market," said Curtin. "I am thrilled to be joining the company at a time of significant growth and as Akima addresses historic shifts in the market. This is an excellent opportunity to make a difference for our employees, our customers, and our shareholders."

About Akima

Akima is a global enterprise with more than 8,000 employees, delivering agile solutions to the federal government in the core areas of facilities, maintenance, and repair; information technology; logistics; protective services; systems engineering; mission support; furniture, fixtures & equipment (FF&E); and construction. As a subsidiary of NANA, an Alaska Native Corporation owned by more than 14,000 Iñupiat shareholders, Akima's core mission is to enable superior outcomes for our customers' missions while simultaneously creating a long-lived asset for NANA consistent with our Iñupiat values. In 2021, Akima ranked #28 on Washington Technology's Top 100 List and #63 on Bloomberg Government's BGOV200 List of top federal contractors. To learn more about Akima, visit www.akima.com.

