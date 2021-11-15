Regeneron Listed on Dow Jones Sustainability World Index for Third Consecutive Year

TARRYTOWN, N.Y., Nov. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ --

DJSI World highlights the most sustainable companies around the world by industry

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: REGN) has been recognized as a global corporate responsibility leader through inclusion on the Dow Jones Sustainability World Index (DJSI World) for the third year in a row. Regeneron was also named to the Dow Jones Sustainability North America Index (DJSI North America) for the second time.

DJSI World is a global index comprised of the top 10 percent of most sustainable companies in each industry based on performance across environmental, social and governance (ESG) criteria. It is published by S&P Dow Jones Indices, one of the world's leading index providers, together with RobecoSAM, which specializes in ESG data and benchmarking. Regeneron is one of only six companies in the biotechnology sector to be included on this year's DJSI World list, and was among 2,500 global companies eligible for inclusion.

"We are proud that Regeneron has once again been named to the Dow Jones Sustainability World Index, alongside other corporate responsibility leaders," said Leonard S. Schleifer, M.D., Ph.D., President and Chief Executive Officer of Regeneron. "Corporate responsibility is woven into everything we do, as we create novel medicines for people in need. Our ESG strategy is grounded in the belief that being ethical and transparent are crucial to this mission. We remain committed to applying our unique science-led approach to advancing our global 2025 responsibility goals and working to improve our world."

Regeneron's global 2025 responsibility goals focus on relevant environmental and social issues and are part of the company's long-standing commitment to corporate responsibility. Regeneron provides an overview of our responsibility efforts and progress to date in our annual Responsibility Report. In addition to DJSI World, Regeneron has received a number of other recognitions, including inclusion on The Civic 50, a list of the 50 most community-minded companies in the United States; FTSE4Good Index, a list of companies with leading environmental, social and governance practices; Forbes' JUST 100 Companies; and Newsweek's America's Most Responsible Companies.

About Regeneron

Regeneron (NASDAQ: REGN) is a leading biotechnology company that invents life-transforming medicines for people with serious diseases. Founded and led for over 30 years by physician-scientists, our unique ability to repeatedly and consistently translate science into medicine has led to nine FDA-approved treatments and numerous product candidates in development, almost all of which were homegrown in our laboratories. Our medicines and pipeline are designed to help patients with eye diseases, allergic and inflammatory diseases, cancer, cardiovascular and metabolic diseases, pain, hematologic conditions, infectious diseases and rare diseases.

Regeneron believes that operating as a good corporate citizen is crucial to delivering on our mission. We approach corporate responsibility with three goals in mind: to improve the lives of people with serious diseases, to foster a culture of integrity and excellence and to build sustainable communities. Regeneron is proud to be included on the Dow Jones Sustainability World Index and the Civic 50 list of the most "community-minded" companies in the U.S. Throughout the year, Regeneron empowers and supports employees to give back through our volunteering, pro bono and matching gift programs. Our most significant philanthropic commitments are in the area of science education, including the Regeneron Science Talent Search (STS) and the Regeneron International Science and Engineering Fair (ISEF).

For additional information about the company, please visit www.regeneron.com or follow @Regeneron on Twitter.

