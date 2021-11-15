Brand to debut its first standalone residential property in Texas

AUSTIN, Texas, Nov. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Leading luxury hospitality company, Four Seasons Hotels and Resorts, Austin Capital Partners and international real estate investment firm Hines today announced plans for Four Seasons Private Residences Lake Austin. The new Lake Austin residential community will be distinguished by its modern architecture, private waterfront access, unmatched amenities, and dedicated Four Seasons staff who will exclusively manage every aspect of the property's luxury service offering. Hines will lead the development team and manage the project's construction. Surrounded by 2,000 acres of expansive green space, the private enclave is situated 20 minutes from downtown Austin, but feels worlds apart – with protected panoramic views of the lake, Pennybacker Bridge, PGA golf course, and downtown skyline.

Four Seasons Private Residences Lake Austin Announced For Prime Lakefront Property; Credit: DBOX for Austin Capital Partners

"We are proud to align with Four Seasons Hotels and Resorts to introduce the brand's first standalone residential property in Texas," said Jonathan Coon, CEO of Austin Capital Partners. "Coupled with legendary five-star service and amenities, the community will offer a rare combination of hilltop views, private boat slips on Lake Austin, privacy, and security."

"Our collection of standalone Private Residences is a natural extension of the Four Seasons brand—guided by the same principles of service and quality excellence—while offering a one-of-a-kind lifestyle experience outside of our hotels and resorts," said John Davison, President and CEO, Four Seasons Hotels and Resorts. "We are excited to partner with Austin Capital Partners on this exceptional new project, providing residents with a breathtaking setting on Lake Austin, extraordinary design, and an extensive collection of amenities and experiences delivered by Four Seasons and curated for Lake Austin residents."

Protected Views and a Commitment to Land Stewardship

Ideally positioned on a secluded hill above a 90-degree bend in the lake, the 145-acre community's altitude and endless backdrops contribute to a heightened sense of privacy and beauty. With a deep commitment to land stewardship, the developers of the project will implement a new city-approved plan that includes 90 acres of preserve and parkland, turns a scenic overlook into a public park, and preserves more than 2,000 feet of shoreline from development.

"Responsible environmental stewardship to preserve and protect this iconic location has been central to our vision for this project," said Coon. "Our plan—supported by our neighbors and approved by the city—includes safe and accessible public parking for the overlook and cliff. In addition to donating half of our lakefront property to the city, we will continue to invest in the responsible development of the project's green space, creating the first new park on Lake Austin in decades."

Timeless Modern Architecture

In the spirit of the greatest works of modernist architecture that remain coveted today, Four Seasons Private Residences Lake Austin is designed to endure. The project's design ethos is grounded in the belief that great design and forward-thinking technologies will improve one's quality of life. Perched atop the descending hillside, the community's 179 residences will capture expansive views from 280 to 380 feet above Lake Austin. Crafted for the utmost comfort, privacy and convenience, the homes include large outdoor terraces and a floor-through experience that seamlessly blends the indoors and out. Most homes have semi-private lobbies, with only one other residence on the same floor. Offerings range from a 1,900 square-foot pieds-à-terre, to four-bedroom residences with gardens and pools, and large penthouses with 3,000-square-foot terraces and 40-foot pools.

Exclusive Four Seasons Amenities and Inspired Dining Experiences

A bucolic Garden Plaza anchors Four Seasons Private Residences Lake Austin, connecting the residences to incredible amenities and experiences managed by Four Seasons. Residents and their guests will access private wellness, spa, beauty, and athletic experiences through The Orangerie – a serene, indoor garden with an 82-foot indoor pool and ample room for movement, yoga, and meditation.

The Athletic Center will encompass 60,000 square feet with private training rooms, two golf simulators, two squash courts, a full-size indoor basketball court, an indoor clay tennis court, an outdoor tennis court, four dedicated indoor pickleball courts, and a children's gym and play area. The Spa will feature hot and cold plunge pools, private treatment rooms, sauna and steam facilities in both locker rooms, and a beauty salon.

The Clubhouse on the corner overlooking the 90-degree bend in the lake includes a 300-foot infinity-edge pool with three lounging and swimming zones tailored for adults and families, adjacent to a game room and private cabanas. Equipped with an infinite contrast, high-resolution, 60-foot-wide Samsung Onyx Cinema LED screen, The Theater and Theater Lounge will be a premier venue for viewing films, concerts, lectures, and sporting events. Its rear wall has been designed to open to the Theater Lounge above—creating a mezzanine-like experience for resident gatherings and private events.

With its signature approach to culinary arts—a quintessential element of Four Seasons legendary hospitality—the dining experience at Four Seasons Private Residences Lake Austin will be crafted exclusively for residents and their families and guests. With floor-to-ceiling windows, the private, two-story restaurant will pair a spirited community experience with dedicated private spaces. While booths will provide intimate seating on the main level, the second level will hold three private dining rooms and a separate chef's kitchen that may be reserved for special celebrations. A more casual cafe will also serve inspired, everyday essentials such as artisanal brews, fresh bread, and pastries.

Private Lake Oasis

Designed for effortless access from the Garden Plaza to the lake, a two-minute Funicular descent to The Marina and The Lake Clubhouse will present a panoramic experience inside one of two air-conditioned cabins. Remarkable in its placement at a 90-degree bend above the water, the Lake Clubhouse will be a new model for casual lakeside leisure—a welcoming, 3,500-square-foot space. The 576-foot boat docks, also exclusively for residents, will offer private lounges above the boat slips. While a select number of boat slips are offered for private ownership, most will be reserved for the private Owners Boating Club.

Sales Information

Four Seasons Private Residences Lake Austin is currently accepting reservations. Residences start at $4 million. The project has confirmed 63 reservations and 36% of total residential square footage since reservations began just seven weeks ago. For more information, visit www.lakeaustinprivateresidences.com.

Four Seasons Private Residences Lake Austin, the brand's first standalone residential offering in Texas, will be an exciting complement to the existing Four Seasons Hotel and Private Residences Austin. The Lake Austin property also joins a growing global collection of standalone Four Seasons Private Residences in London, Los Angeles, San Francisco, and Marrakech.

ABOUT AUSTIN CAPITAL PARTNERS

Austin Capital Partners was founded by Jonathan Coon, Jason Subotky, and Eduardo Margain. Jonathan is a cofounder of 1-800 Contacts (sold for $900 million in 2012 and acquired by KKR in 2020 for $3.1 billion) and a producer of the film Napoleon Dynamite. During Jonathan's 22-years as CEO of 1-800 Contacts, the company helped change federal law to give Americans the right to their contact lens prescriptions while delivering a Net Promoter Score (NPS) of 80 for customers. Jonathan describes the common thread in these ventures as "working with great teams to solve hard problems and create delightful customer experiences." Jason, formerly a VP at Goldman Sachs, is a partner at Yacktman Asset Management—a $20 billion fund. Eduardo is a tech entrepreneur, real estate investor, and a cofounder of the new Austin FC soccer team and $260 million stadium.

ABOUT FOUR SEASONS HOTELS AND RESORTS

Four Seasons Hotels and Resorts opened its first hotel in 1961, and since that time has been dedicated to perfecting the travel experience through continual innovation and the highest standards of hospitality. Currently operating 122 hotels and resorts, and 47 residential properties in major city centres and resort destinations in 47 countries, and with more than 50 projects under planning or development, Four Seasons consistently ranks among the world's best hotels and most prestigious brands in reader polls, traveller reviews and industry awards.

ABOUT HINES

Hines is a privately owned global real estate investment firm founded in 1957 with a presence in 255 cities in 27 countries. Hines oversees investment assets under management totaling approximately $83.6 billion¹. In addition, Hines provides third-party property-level services to more than 367 properties totaling 138.3 million square feet. Historically, Hines has developed, redeveloped, or acquired approximately 1,486 properties, totaling over 492 million square feet. The firm currently has more than 171 developments underway around the world. With extensive experience in investments across the risk spectrum and all property types, and a foundational commitment to ESG, Hines is one of the largest and most-respected real estate organizations in the world. Visit www.hines.com for more information.¹ Includes both the global Hines organization as well as RIA AUM as of June 30, 2021.

