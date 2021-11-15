Cronin Taps Agency Veteran Rick McKenna To Lead Boston Expansion

GLASTONBURY, Conn., Nov. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Cronin, a full-service, fully independent marketing agency, has hired Rick McKenna, a 25+ year industry veteran, to lead the company's expansion in Boston.

Rick McKenna

McKenna's experience includes 15 years as president of Wallwork Curry McKenna in Boston where he worked with healthcare, financial, technology and consumer clients including Boston Private Bank, Stryker, Harvard Pilgrim Healthcare, Fresh City and MIT to name just a few.

"Rick's experience, successful track record and reputation in the greater Boston area make him the perfect choice to lead our Boston expansion," said Mark Demuro, Agency Principal. "Cronin has a long history of serving national and regional brands and the time is right for us to expand our physical footprint in New England."

Cronin's growth brings a new choice to brands in the greater Boston area looking for innovation and collaboration from a full-service agency. Cronin offers traditional and digital marketing and communications services with a focus on health, financial services, higher education, consumer brands and technology. The agency's clients include Dartmouth-Hitchcock Health, Amica Insurance, Dunkin', Quadient, and The Center for Human Development.

"There are so many new and established brands in the region with national and international goals. Being able to deliver on their contemporary marketing and branding needs with fresh teams and ideas will make the work stronger. I'm excited to lead the way," said McKenna, Senior Vice President, Cronin Boston.

In addition to his prior agency experience, McKenna's most recent work was in developing mobile apps for the insurance and estate planning industries and creating brand platforms and go-to market strategies for medical device and pharmaceutical clients. He serves on numerous boards and councils and holds a bachelor's degree from Boston College and a master's from Boston University.

Based in Glastonbury, CT, Cronin is a full-service, fully independent marketing and advertising agency. The agency's national capabilities include: branding; consumer insights; omni-channel communications; media planning, buying & management; customer experience; consumer research; content strategy and creation; marketing analytics; creative concepting & design; digital & traditional advertising; digital experience & design; video, animation & photography; performance marketing; marketing automation & CRM; web & mobile development; SEO; public relations; and social media. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, and LinkedIn.

To learn more, visit croninboston.com.

PRESS CONTACT:

AnnMarie Kemp, akemp@cronin-co.com

(860) 659-0514

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE CRONIN AND COMPANY, LLC