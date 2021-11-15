CG Roxane Announces rPET Facility Solar Power Installation and The Winners of its California Youth Sustainability Awards in Celebration of America Recycles Day

The company reflects on its commitment to sustainability in a further step toward a closed loop operation at its San Bernardino facility with the integration of solar power, and to its communities with the announcement of its California Youth Sustainability Awards winners, receiving $55,000 Across Six Prizes

NOVATO, Calif., Nov. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- CG Roxane LLC , the privately held, family-owned and operated maker of Crystal Geyser® Alpine Spring Water®, today celebrates America Recycles Day and marks the completion of its San Bernardino recycled PET facility's second full year in operation with the announcement of its new of SolarEdge Smart Panels and the winners of its inaugural California Youth Sustainability Awards . These milestones honor the fruits of the company's commitment to sustainability and its communities, in particular today in its home state of California.

As the first U.S. beverage company to open an in-house recycled PET facility, CG Roxane's San Bernardino plant entered operation in November 2019, allowing it to meet its commitment to produce Crystal Geyser® Alpine Spring Water® products with a minimum of 50% rPET on the West Coast. This road toward a more sustainable future for the company has earned it a place as the third highest percent of PCR usage in its products of any beverage manufacturer nationally.

"CG Roxane's engineers and community leaders have put us a decade ahead of California state's minimum PCR requirement legislation with our advancements in recycled PET at our plants and as known community resources," said CG Roxane Director of Corporate Social Responsibility Charles Calvat. "We believe to lead, one must take action, and CG Roxane's commitment to driving advancement in the sustainability arena and caring for its communities is paramount."

As part of its continued commitment to sustainability, CG Roxane's San Bernardino plant installed and put into operation SolarEdge Smart Panels as a means to pivot to an inexhaustible and clean energy resource reducing the power derived from fossil fuels. Since the panels were operationalized in June 2021, the facility is saving an average of nearly 250,000 pounds in CO2 emissions, about the equivalent of 1,872 trees planted per month.

Its Benton, TN, facility is poised to open as CG Roxane's second in-house recycled PET plant in summer 2022 to support its goal to reach a minimum of 50% recycled PET content nationally. Crystal Geyser® Alpine Spring Water® is bottled straight from the natural spring source, to limit carbon emissions through transporting materials and shipping.

CG Roxane today also announced the winners of its inaugural California Youth Sustainability Awards, shedding light on young sustainability leaders, whose daily work and action for good must be acknowledged.

"Our California Youth Sustainability heroes have demonstrated two critical qualities that align with the company's values," said Calvat. "They have engaged in strong, practical, and meaningful on-the-ground actions to benefit their communities and the environment, and they are committing to raising awareness and educating their peers to build the foundation for the world they are actively contributing to shaping."

$55,000 will be awarded across six prizes:

Hero Award of $20,000

Kyle Tianshi (15 yrs, San Diego, CA ) developed NEREID, in response to Bill SB1422-California Safe Drinking Water Act: Microplastics, a patent-pending device that can characterize microscopic particles in water using a 532 nm laser, an image processing algorithm, and a micro-computer. He engineered the device as a low-cost alternative for the 1 million Californians that do not have access to clean water, which has to-date won awards at multiple national competitions such as the Broadcom MASTERS, the 3M Young Scientist Challenge, and the International Science and Engineering Fair.

Champion Awards of $10,000 each

Marcus Lee (17 yrs, San Jose, CA ) helped design an award winning autonomous surface vehicle (ASV) that uses artificial intelligence (AI) object detection to detect and remove plastics from the ocean. He and his team formed ChelonAI , a non-profit organization that aims to reduce plastic pollution in the ocean, where Marcus serves as CEO and oversees software and AI development. helped design an award winning autonomous surface vehicle (ASV) that uses artificial intelligence (AI) object detection to detect and remove plastics from the ocean. He and his team formed, a non-profit organization that aims to reduce plastic pollution in the ocean, where Marcus serves as CEO and oversees software and AI development.

Sarah Goody (17 yrs, Corte Madera, CA ) is a climate activist and founder of ClimateNOW , Chair of the Corte Madera Climate Action Committee, youth activism mentor, non-profit organization volunteer, author and corporate sustainability advisor. is a climate activist and founder of, Chair of the Corte Madera Climate Action Committee, youth activism mentor, non-profit organization volunteer, author and corporate sustainability advisor.

Leader Awards of $5,000 each

Romal Mitr (16 yrs, Dublin, CA ) is the founder of Reimagining Earth which works to take strides towards normalizing the use of creativity to combat environmental problems whether it be through film including workshops and festival participation, carbon footprint mapmaking, proposing bills to bridge perceived gaps in legislation or nurturing her passion for origami using recycled materials and distributing her crafts to medical communities as therapeutic gifts. is the founder ofwhich works to take strides towards normalizing the use of creativity to combat environmental problems whether it be through film including workshops and festival participation, carbon footprint mapmaking, proposing bills to bridge perceived gaps in legislation or nurturing her passion for origami using recycled materials and distributing her crafts to medical communities as therapeutic gifts.

Ethan Hua (14 yrs, San Mateo, CA ) started the H.O.P.E. (Help Our Planet Earth) Uniforms Program in 2019, aiming to serve the community by accepting, recycling, and reusing school uniforms in order to reduce contributions to landfills. This eco-friendly program has provided over 1,000 articles of clothing to over 175 families and is currently servicing five schools in the San Mateo - Foster City school district. started thein 2019, aiming to serve the community by accepting, recycling, and reusing school uniforms in order to reduce contributions to landfills. This eco-friendly program has provided over 1,000 articles of clothing to over 175 families and is currently servicing five schools in theschool district.

Viren Mehta (16 yrs, Cypress, CA ) was a 2019 National Soapbox Speech winner, presenting in Washington, D.C. his views on climate change and his solution, zero-emission school buses, directly helping catalyze the establishment of two zero-emission school buses in his school district.

CG Roxane takes pride in encouraging and inspiring California's young leaders to take an active stance for the planet, thereby empowering the next generation to fight for the environment and their communities.

