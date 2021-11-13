Organización Regional de Oaxaca, the Regional Organization of Oaxaca, partnered with the Church of Scientology Los Angeles for a traditional celebration of Dia de los Muertos 2021.

LOS ANGELES, Nov. 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Members of the Los Angeles Quilana community of Oaxaca, Mexico, gathered in East Hollywood to celebrate Dia de los Muertos, the Day of the Dead, at the Church of Scientology Los Angeles.

The Regional Organization of Oaxaca partnered with the Church of Scientology Los Angeles for a traditional celebration of Dia de los Muertos 2021.

The sacred holiday is celebrated as the day souls of the dead return to Earth to visit their families and loved ones. It began with a musical procession down L. Ron Hubbard Way in East Hollywood to a traditional flowered altar at the front of the Church. There, a ritual conducted in Zapoteco, the ancient language of the Oaxaca, honored their ancestors.

Then traditional music, folkloric dancing and the best of Oaxacan food made the day special for all who attended.

Organización Regional de Oaxaca was founded in Los Angeles in 1988. The organization promotes and preserves indigenous Oaxacan culture. Last month, leaders of the L.A. Oaxacan community also took part in a convention in support of the human rights of Oaxacan and other Mexican and Central American indigenous people at the Church of Scientology of the Valley in North Hollywood.

The Church of Scientology Los Angeles is an Ideal Scientology Organization dedicated in April 2010 by Scientology ecclesiastical leader Mr. David Miscavige . The Church, featured in an episode of Inside Scientology , is configured to service Scientologists in their ascent to spiritual freedom and serve as a home for the entire community—a meeting ground of cooperative effort to uplift citizens of all denominations.

