Cresud S.A.C.I.F. y A. announces today its results for the first quarter of FY 2022 ended September 30, 2021

BUENOS AIRES, Argentina, Nov. 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Cresud S.A.C.I.F. y A. (NASDAQ: CRESY, BYMA: CRES), leading Argentine agricultural company, announces today its results for the first quarter of FY 2022 ended September 30, 2021.

HIGHLIGHTS

The net result for the first quarter of fiscal year 2022 recorded a gain of ARS 2,838 million compared to ARS 11,476 million in the same period of 2021.

Adjusted EBITDA for the period reached ARS 5,381 million , 31.5% lower than the same period in 2021, a reduction mainly explained by the urban business. Adjusted EBITDA of the agribusiness segments reached ARS 3,593 million , in line with the same period of previous fiscal year.

The 2022 campaign is developing with higher international commodity prices and margins than the previous one, although with rising costs. We expect to plant approximately 262,000 ha.

During the quarter, our subsidiary Brasilagro sold a fraction of its Rio do Meio farm for BRL 130.1 million and subsequently, completed the sale of a fraction of its Alto Taquarí farm for BRL 589.0 million .

In financial matters, during the quarter we issued debt in the local market for the sum of USD 60.6 million , reducing the average financing cost of the company.

Financial Highlights (In millions of Argentine Pesos) 3M FY 2022 ended September 30, 2021

Income Statement 09/30/2021 09/30/2020 Agricultural Business Revenue 12,878 10,040 Agricultural Business Gross Profit 3,132 3,398 Urban Properties Revenues 3,430 1,857 Urban Properties Gross Profit 2,682 864 Consolidated Gross Profit 5,711 3,764 Consolidated (Loss) / Profit from Operations (2,573) 36,717 Profit for the Period 2,838 11,476





Attributable to:



Cresud's Shareholders 2,040 4,411 Non-Controlling interest 798 7,065





EPS (Basic) 4.82 8.84 EPS (Diluted) 4.08 8.57





Balance Sheet 09/30/2021 06/30/2021 Current Assets 67,907 76,477 Non-Current Assets 281,885 294,181 Total Assets 349,792 370,658 Current Liabilities 59,599 76,966 Non-Current Liabilities 176,852 177,969 Total Liabilities 236,451 254,935 Non-Controlling Interest 77,826 80,265 Shareholders' Equity 113,341 115,723

Cresud, leading Argentinean agricultural company with a growing presence in Latin American countries, cordially invites you to participate in its first quarter of the FY 2022 Results Conference Call on Monday, November 15, 2021, at 09:00 AM Eastern Time / 11:00 AM BA Time.

To access the Webinar:

https://irsacorp.zoom.us/j/85115030304?pwd=MzRnUXB5N3IzYStoNDZMMEhrTmRtQT09

Webinar ID: 851 1503 0304

Password: 903016

In addition, you can participate communicating to this numbers:

Argentina: +54 112 040 0447 or +54 115 983 6950 or +54 341 512 2188 or +54 343 414 5986

Israel: +972 55 330 1762 or +972 3 978 6688

Brazil : +55 11 4700 9668 or +55 21 3958 7888 or +55 11 4632 2236 or +55 11 4632 2237

US: +1 346 248 7799 or +1 646 558 8656 or +1 669 900 9128 or +1 253 215 8782 or +1 301 715 8592

Chile: +56 232 938 848 or +56 41 256 0288 or +56 22 573 9304 or +56 22 573 9305 or +56 23 210 9066

UK: +44 330 088 5830 or +44 131 460 1196 or +44 203 481 5237 or +44 203 481 5240 or +44 208 080 6591

Investor Relations Department.

https://www.cresud.com.ar/home-inversores.php?lng=en

Cresud S.A.C.I.F. y A.

+5411 4323-7449

ir@cresud.com.ar

Follow us on Twitter: @cresudir

