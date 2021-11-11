Memic Innovative Surgery to Demonstrate Use of Hominis® Surgical System at AAGL 2021

Company to showcase first and only FDA-authorized surgical robot that features miniature humanoid-shaped arms and host in-booth surgeons to discuss their experiences with Hominis

TEL AVIV, Israel and FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., Nov. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Memic Innovative Surgery (Memic), a medical device company dedicated to transforming healthcare with its proprietary surgical robotic technology, today announced it will showcase its Hominis® Surgical System at the American Association of Gynecologic Laparoscopists (AAGL) 50th Global Congress on Minimally Invasive Gynecologic Surgery (MIGS), taking place November 14-17, 2021 in Austin, Texas.

Memic will host in-booth presentations featuring Jan Baekelandt, MD, PhD, from the Gynecological Oncology and Endoscopy Department at Imelda Hospital in Bonheiden, Belgium; Ricardo Estape, MD, from the Institute of Gynecologic Oncology at Kendall Regional Medical Center and the Director for Gynecologic Oncology for HCA East Florida; S. Abbas Shobeiri, MD, MBA, the Division Chief of Gynecology at Inova Health System in Fairfax, Virginia; and Robert Zurawin, MD, Associate Professor, Department of Obstetrics and Gynecology Baylor College of Medicine in Houston, Texas to provide their personal experience and perspectives at its booth (#307) throughout the congress.

Additionally, Dr. Zurawin will give an oral presentation titled "Quantifying a Comprehensive Training Protocol for a Novel Transvaginal Robotic System" describing the comprehensive and holistic approach to surgeon skill development for Hominis users. The presentation will take place Tuesday, November 16 at 11:16 a.m. CT during the "Open Communications – Robotics" session in breakout room 17AB.

"Hominis is unique as it combines the advantages of transvaginal surgery, the preferred approach for hysterectomy, with the visual facility of laparoscopy and the ergonomic capabilities of robotic surgery, fulfilling an unmet need and presenting significant benefits to both clinicians and patients," said Dr. Zurawin.

Hominis features miniature humanoid-shaped arms, with shoulder, elbow, and wrist joints that provide human level dexterity and 360-degree articulation. Hominis requires a much smaller footprint and costs significantly less than conventional robotic systems, making it possible for more hospitals and ambulatory surgery centers to acquire the system and offer more patients the benefits of less invasive robotic surgery.

Hominis is indicated for use in single site, natural orifice laparoscopic-assisted benign surgical procedures, including benign hysterectomy, via the transvaginal approach, which is shown to offer less pain, lower infection rates, faster recovery, and no visible scarring for patients.

"We believe that Hominis represents the most significant advancement in robotic soft tissue surgery in the last 20 years and has the potential to transform the way surgeons perform robot-assisted procedures," said Dvir Cohen, co-founder and chief executive officer of Memic. "We look forward to the presentation of first-hand clinician perspectives at this year's AAGL congress."

About Memic Innovative Surgery

Memic Innovative Surgery Ltd is a medical device company founded in 2013 and based in Tel Aviv, Israel with a wholly owned subsidiary, Memic Innovative Surgery Inc., based in Fort Lauderdale, Florida. Memic is dedicated to transforming surgery with its proprietary surgical robotic technology. For more information, visit: https://memicmed.com/.

