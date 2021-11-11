Hyzon Motors Inc. CLASS ACTION Alert: Wolf Haldenstein Adler Freeman & Herz LLP announces that a securities class action lawsuit has been filed in the United States District Court for the Western District of New York against Hyzon Motors Inc.

NEW YORK, Nov. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Wolf Haldenstein Adler Freeman & Herz LLP announces that a federal securities class action lawsuit has been filed against has been filed against Hyzon Motors Inc. ("Hyzon") (NASDAQ: HYZN) f/k/a Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Corporation ("Decarbonization") (NASDAQ: DCRB) on behalf of those who purchased or acquired Hyzon securities between February 9, 2021 and September 27, 2021, inclusive (the "Class Period").

(PRNewsfoto/Wolf Haldenstein Adler Freeman )

On September 9, 2021, the Company issued a press release entitled "Hyzon Motors to supply up to 500 hydrogen fuel cell electric vehicles to Shanghai logistics company" regarding the Company's deals and delivery schedule.

On this news, Hyzon's stock shot up 29% on the pre-market announcement that it secured a major new deal for 500 trucks (including 100 orders in 2021) from a new Chinese customer, Shanghai HongYun.

On September 28, 2021, market analyst Blue Orca Capital published a report about the Company (the "Blue Orca Report") that, among other things, disclosed in pertinent part, regarding the supposedly major customer appears to be just an empty shell entity. On this news, Hyzon shares fell $2.58 per share, or 28%, to close at $6.63 per share on September 28, 2021, on unusually heavy trading volume.



