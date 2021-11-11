Bob Evans Farms Teams Up with LSS Faith Mission to Support Local Veterans

NEW ALBANY, Ohio, Nov. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Bob Evans Farms, Inc. (BEF) and LSS Faith Mission are proud to provide support for our local military veterans. The companies have teamed up to provide breakfast and dinner to several dozen veterans residing at Faith Mission on Veterans Day.

Additionally, local Bob Evans Farms employees are writing thank you cards, wearing purple to honor veterans from all military branches and donating hoodies, thermal socks, gas cards and a variety of other articles needed by these heroes and delivered these items to Faith Mission for disbursement. In addition, BEF employees across the country are participating in a flag tribute to veterans important to them by "planting a flag" with the name of a veteran they wish to commemorate. The flags are being planted at each facility.

"Supporting our military has always been important to us," said Devra Cornell, Chief Human Resources Officer of Bob Evans Farms. "Bob Evans was a veteran and always provided a helping hand. We're proud to keep up that tradition by including the support of our military as one of our five core philanthropic pillars. We're committed to supporting America's service members, veterans and their families through awareness, donations, strategic partnerships, grand opportunities and volunteerism."

Annually, LSS Faith Mission serves approximately 150 veterans in its emergency shelter each year and 120 in other community-based services.

"Veterans are 50 percent more likely to become homeless than other Americans due to poverty, lack of support networks, substandard housing and mental health issues as a result of their military service," said Lauren Wilson, executive director of LSS Faith Mission. "The veteran programs at Faith Mission are individualized to the unique needs of veterans and their families. These programs bring hope of housing and supportive services to give veterans a stable base from which to find or hold a job, continue their physical or mental recovery, and ultimately return to independent living with our assistance."

About Bob Evans Farms, Inc.

Bob Evans Farms, Inc. is a brand born and raised on the promise of farm-fresh goodness. For more than 70 years, the company has been making delicious, quick-to-table farm-fresh food that is sold in grocery stores all over the country. Today, Bob Evans brand mashed potatoes and macaroni & cheese products are the #1 selling refrigerated side dishes in the United States*. Based in Columbus, Ohio and owned by Post Holdings, Inc., a consumer-packaged goods holding company, Bob Evans Farms is also a leading producer and distributor of refrigerated potato, pasta and vegetable-based side dishes, pork sausage, and a variety of refrigerated and frozen convenience food items under the Bob Evans, Owens and Pineland Farms brand names. For more information about Bob Evans Farms, Inc., visit www.bobevansgrocery.com. *Source: IRI Scan Sales Data Total U.S. 52 Weeks Ending 10/31/21.

About LSS Faith Mission

LSS Faith Mission offers a safe environment for up to 252 homeless men and women on an emergency walk-in basis each night. In addition to shelter, Faith Mission provides food and clothing while helping individuals with access to longer-term solutions such as permanent housing and employment assistance, as well as medical, dental, behavioral health and vision care. Annually, Faith Mission provides shelter and services to about 2,000 people. Additionally, more than 200,000 meals are served. For more information, visit www.lssnetworkofhope.org/faithmission.

