SHAREHOLDER ALERT: WeissLaw LLP Reminds ROG, RRD, MNR, and HRC Shareholders About Its Ongoing Investigations

NEW YORK, Nov. 10, 2021

If you own shares in any of the companies listed above and

would like to discuss our investigations or have any questions concerning

this notice or your rights or interests, please contact:



Joshua Rubin, Esq.

WeissLaw LLP

305 Broadway, 7th Floor

New York, NY 10007

(212) 682-3025

(888) 593-4771

stockinfo@weisslawllp.com

Rogers Corporation (NYSE: ROG)

WeissLaw LLP is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of Rogers Corporation (NYSE: ROG), in connection with the proposed acquisition of the company by DuPont de Nemours, Inc. Under the terms of the merger agreement, the company's shareholders will receive $277.00 per share in cash for each share of Rogers common stock that they hold. If you own ROG shares and wish to discuss this investigation or your rights, please call us at one of the numbers listed above or visit our website: https://www.weisslaw.co/news-and-cases/rog

R. R. Donnelley & Sons Company (NYSE: RRD)

WeissLaw LLP is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of R. R. Donnelley & Sons Company (NYSE: RRD), in connection with the proposed acquisition of the Company by affiliates of Atlas Holdings LLC. Under the terms of the merger agreement, the company's shareholders will receive $8.52 per share in cash for each share of R. R. Donnelley & Sons common stock that they hold. If you own RRD shares and wish to discuss this investigation or your rights, please call us at one of the numbers listed above or visit our website: https://www.weisslaw.co/news-and-cases/rrd

Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corporation (NYSE: MNR)

WeissLaw LLP is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corporation (NYSE: MNR) in connection with the proposed acquisition of the company by Logistics Properties Trust. Under the terms of the acquisition agreement, the company's shareholders will receive $21.00 per share in cash for each share of Monmouth common stock that they hold. If you own MNR shares and wish to discuss this investigation or your rights, please call us at one of the numbers listed above or visit our website: https://www.weisslaw.co/news-and-cases/mnr

Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: HRC)

WeissLaw LLP is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: HRC) in connection with the proposed acquisition of the company by Baxter International Inc. Under the terms of the merger agreement, HRC shareholders will receive $156.00 per share in cash for each share of HRC common stock that they hold. If you own HRC shares and wish to discuss this investigation or your rights, please call us at one of the numbers listed above or visit our website: https://www.weisslaw.co/news-and-cases/hrc

