New Perspective Expands to Indiana

MINNETONKA, Minn., Nov. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- For more than 20 years, New Perspective has helped older adults Live Life on Purpose® across the Midwest. Now, the company is proud to announce its continued growth and arrival into Indiana with Purpose First Partners, a venture between New Perspective and Boldt Capital. The transaction consists of three senior living communities in the Indianapolis suburbs of Danville, New Palestine and Carmel.

The 139-unit Woodland Terrace community in New Palestine and the 179-unit location in Carmel opened in 2017. The 164-unit Danville community is under construction and expected to open this month. Each of the communities provides independent living, assisted living and memory care. Cottage homes are also available at Danville and New Palestine.

"This is a new chapter in our company's history," said New Perspective CEO Ryan Novaczyk. "People know New Perspective for the unique way we care for older adults while providing opportunities for them to Live Life on Purpose. Now, we're excited to bring that approach to the Woodland Terrace locations."

The buildings include exceptional amenities like pubs, ballrooms, demonstration kitchens, wellness centers, restaurant-style dining, a rooftop terrace and an art gallery.

"We have exceptional communities, but a building doesn't mean much if it doesn't have great people delivering great customer service," said New Perspective President Chris Hyatt. "Residents want to live with us because of the servant leadership culture we strive to emulate each and every day. The people at Woodland Terrace fit perfectly into our extended family because of this shared value."

The properties were acquired from Justus Senior Living. New Perspective will operate the locations, but each will retain the Woodland Terrace name.

About New Perspective:

Founded in 1998, Minnetonka-based New Perspective is a family-owned company that develops, owns and operates 28 vibrant senior living communities in Minnesota, North Dakota, Wisconsin, Illinois and Indiana. Its foundational belief — that all seniors deserve to Live Life on Purpose® and age with dignity — was forged from the personal experience of Founder and CEO Todd Novaczyk and his family. For seven years, they cared for his mother-in-law, Betty Berkeley , in their home as she struggled to maintain her strong, independent spirit while coping with Alzheimer's disease. Learn more at NPSeniorLiving.com .

About Purpose First Partners:

Purpose First Partners (PFP) is a joint venture formed between New Perspective and premier developer and owner of healthcare real estate, The Boldt Company. Purpose First Partners' development, acquisition, and integrated senior housing management team are widely regarded as thought leaders in the industry, holding current and past board seats and advisory roles across multiple national and state associations.

