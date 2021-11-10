FP Alpha, the AI-driven, holistic financial planning solution that helps advisors summarize client documents, identify actionable opportunities, and quantify the value of their advice to clients, launches a one-of-a-kind, planning-led, prospect engagement tool, The Prospect Accelerator.

FP Alpha launches Planning-Led Prospect Engagement tool for advisors, The Prospect Accelerator FP Alpha, the AI-driven, holistic financial planning solution that helps advisors summarize client documents, identify actionable opportunities, and quantify the value of their advice to clients, launches a one-of-a-kind, planning-led, prospect engagement tool, The Prospect Accelerator.

NEW YORK, Nov. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- FP Alpha, an AI-driven, holistic financial planning solution for financial advisors, announced today the launch of their new tool, The Prospect Accelerator.

FP ALPHAWhere AI meets Financial Planning (PRNewsfoto/FP Alpha)

FP Alpha, the AI-driven, holistic planning solution, launches unique prospect engagement tool, Prospect Accelerator.

In a post-COVID world, Financial Advisors are seeking additional ways to engage with prospects, but continue to lead their efforts with investments, "said FP Alpha's Founder and CEO Andrew Altfest."The Prospect Accelerator allows them to transform their approach, instantly delivering an advisor's prospects a customized teaser report containing their FINANCIAL WELLNESS SCORE and high impact planning opportunities in under planned disciplines. This allows them to engage those prospects in a meaningful way while immediately establishing their differentiated value proposition."

The Prospect Accelerator is the first planning-led, prospecting tool that provides advisors with a digital experience that generates true prospect engagement, delivers instant planning alpha with minimal discovery efforts, reduces the traditional sales cycle and produces both qualified and validated leads.

"Currently, advisor prospecting tools are limited to investments, and to a lesser traditional financial planning. There is nothing that covers tax, estate, and insurance opportunities like The Prospect Accelerator, continues Altfest. "Identifying holistic planning opportunities in underserved, high value areas allow advisors to solve more problems, show more value, differentiate from competition and convince reluctant prospects get over the finish line."

"I believe The Prospect Accelerator will be a gamechanger for prospect engagement and lead nurturing efforts because it leads with PLANNING first," said Joel Bruckenstein, wealthtech thought leader and Founder of Technology Tools for Today (T3). By providing advisors a compelling sales proposal including a FINANCIAL WELLNESS SCORE and prospect-specific planning opportunities, it is sure to speed up the prospect to client process."

Additionally, FP Alpha recently announced their new integration partner, Riskalyze. The integration allows instant client import and transfer, along with client information search between FP Alpha and Riskalyze.

About FP Alpha

Founded by financial planner and industry leader, Andrew Altfest, CFP ®, FP Alpha is an AI-driven holistic financial planning solution that helps advisors identify actionable recommendations to clients, in a scalable, intelligent, and cost-efficient manner. FP Alpha is designed to integrate seamlessly into the many stages of the financial planning process and is complementary to the advisor's current financial planning software, starting where they stop. By leveraging AI learning and subject matter experts across 16 financial planning disciplines, including tax, estate and insurance, this innovative tool allows advisors to uncover new planning opportunities and provide clients with more holistic advice. For more information, please visit: https://fpalpha.com . Patent Pending.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE FP Alpha