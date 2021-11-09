The session will address the challenges and opportunities law firms face going into 2022

Thought Leaders from Wolters Kluwer and Shearman & Sterling LLP to Speak on Law Firm Profitability at Ark Group's Law Firm Innovation Summit 2021 The session will address the challenges and opportunities law firms face going into 2022

NEW YORK , Nov. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Dean Sonderegger, head of Wolters Kluwer Legal & Regulatory U.S., will take part in a fireside chat titled, "Playing the Budget Long Game: Assessing Your Value to Drive Profitable Client Relationships" today, November 9, at Ark Group's 4th Annual Law Firm Innovation Summit. Meredith Williams-Range, Chief Knowledge and Client Value Officer at Shearman & Sterling LLP, will join Sonderegger in exploring best practices for law firms to manage the business impacts of innovation to build deeper and more profitable relationships with clients.

Thought Leaders from Wolters Kluwer and Shearman & Sterling LLP to Speak on Law Firm Profitability at Ark Group’s Law Firm Innovation Summit 2021

The Wolters Kluwer 2021 Future Ready Lawyer survey found that the top three factors in selecting an outside law firm were the ability to use technology to improve productivity and efficiency, specialization, and price. Sonderegger and Williams-Range will provide their expertise and insight on how law firms can maximize value for their clients as in-house counsel's expectations continue to shift.

"As in-house counsel face increased pressure on their budgets, it's more critical than ever for law firms to demonstrate their value to clients," said Sonderegger. "To grow and drive profitability, law firms must leverage technology to their advantage to benefit clients and bring a greater level of demonstrable value to their services. I'm thrilled to join Meredith today in discussing this highly important topic at the Law Firm Innovation Summit."

The virtual session will take place today, November 9, from 3:15PM – 4:00PM ET, and is available online for all registered attendees. Ark Group's 4th Annual Law Firm Innovation Summit will once again embrace the premise that innovation needs to begin with people and process, not technology.

To register for the event, visit: https://www.lawfirminnovationsummit.com/rates/.

About Wolters Kluwer Legal & Regulatory U.S.

Wolters Kluwer (WKL) is a global leader in professional information, software solutions, and services for the healthcare; tax and accounting; governance, risk and compliance; and legal and regulatory sectors. We help our customers make critical decisions every day by providing expert solutions that combine deep domain knowledge with technology and services.

Wolters Kluwer reported 2020 annual revenues of €4.6 billion. The group serves customers in over 180 countries, maintains operations in over 40 countries, and employs approximately 19,200 people worldwide. The company is headquartered in Alphen aan den Rijn, the Netherlands.

Wolters Kluwer shares are listed on Euronext Amsterdam (WKL) and are included in the AEX and Euronext 100 indices. Wolters Kluwer has a sponsored Level 1 American Depositary Receipt (ADR) program. The ADRs are traded on the over-the-counter market in the U.S. (WTKWY).

For more information about Wolters Kluwer Legal & Regulatory U.S., visit www.WoltersKluwerLR.com, follow us on Facebook, Twitter and LinkedIn.

MEDIA CONTACT:

Linda Gharib

Director, Brand & Communications

Wolters Kluwer Legal & Regulatory U.S.

Tel: +1 (646) 887-7962

Email: lrusmedia@wolterskluwer.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Wolters Kluwer Legal & Regulatory U.S.