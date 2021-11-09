Shoppers believe buying gifts in stores, not online, is the best option this holiday season; survey finds

INDIANAPOLIS, Nov. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Simon released a recent study related to understanding consumers' needs related to holiday shopping. Results found that 81 percent of respondents were worried their holiday gifts either wouldn't arrive on time or wouldn't be available at all and that 80 percent of respondents agreed that buying gifts in stores is the best way to guarantee a gift in hand for the holidays.

"Shoppers want peace of mind, making sure they have their holiday gifts in hand this season," said Ali Slocum, Vice President of Public Relations and Communications, Simon. "Shopping in stores is the only way to guarantee gifts are in hand for the holidays, especially this season when consumers must wait on strained package delivery services."

Shopping locally and in store is also the better choice environmentally, with studies showing physical shopping to be up to 60 percent more environmentally sustainable than digital shopping. Located in the center of the communities served, Simon properties are responsible for thousands of jobs, supporting and sustaining local communities through sales and property taxes.

About Simon

Simon is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

