Monzer Hourani Recipient of Highest Honor Given by American College of Healthcare Executives' Regent

HOUSTON, Nov. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - Monzer Hourani was given the Senior-Level Regent's Award, the highest-level award that can be given by an American College of Healthcare Executives (ACHE) Regent. Jeanna L. Bamburg, FACHE, ACHE Regent for Southeast Texas, awarded Monzer the Senior Careerist Award at the 2021 Annual Healthcare Leadership Conference, which was held at the InterContinental Houston – Medical Center this week. The ACHE Regent's Award was created to recognize an affiliate of ACHE who has demonstrated leadership, innovation, and creative management.

In describing Mr. Hourani's deservedness for the award; "A leader seeking to decrease suffering around the World…In the pandemic, he did not sit idle and just wait for things to blow over. Instead, he assembled a team of experts, and created an innovative solution, allowing for a path back to normal life. His invention was immediately impactful, ceasing the indoor chain of viral infection – in schools, hotels, and healthcare settings – this technology is deployed here today to give all of us an added layer of protection. And it is effective against flu, RSV, Tuberculosis, and even Anthrax spores, and will protect us will into the future, perhaps against pathogens not even known as yet."

"I am very honored by this recognition by the ACHE, who bring together the best and brightest to share experiences and insights during this unprecedented time of changes, and threats and also great opportunities," commented Monzer Hourani.

Monzer Hourani was French-educated in Lebanon and earned a second baccalaureate in physics and mathematics prior to coming to the University of Texas at Austin in 1965, where he earned degrees in Structural Engineering and Architectural Studies in 1969.

In 1971, Mr. Hourani founded M. Hourani and Associates Consulting Engineers, where he was involved in engineering innovations that greatly impacted the construction and economy of the building industry in the U.S. In 1973, he was honored with the "Outstanding Engineer of the Year" award in Houston for advancement of post-tension slab on grade technology. Monzer recently received top awards from the American Society of Mechanical Engineers and Engineer News-Record (ENR) for his biodefense filtration system proven to instantly catch and kill the virus that causes COVID-19 (ivpair.com). Hourani recently received ENR's highest honor, the 2021 Award of Excellence. Monzer is CEO and President of Medistar Corporation and Integrated Viral Protection. He has over 48 years of experience in medical real estate development.

The American College of Healthcare Executives is an international professional society of more than 48,000 healthcare executives who lead hospitals, healthcare systems and other healthcare organizations. ACHE's mission is to advance our members and healthcare management excellence. ACHE offers its prestigious FACHE® credential, signifying board certification in healthcare management. ACHE's established network of 77 chapters provides access to networking, education and career development at the local level. In addition, ACHE is known for its magazine, Healthcare Executive, and its career development and public policy programs. Through such efforts, ACHE works toward its vision of being the preeminent professional society for leaders dedicated to improving health.

