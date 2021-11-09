The Swim School Confirms It Will Open a New Pool in Vadnais Heights in 2022

Foss Swim School Expands, Announces New Minnesota Location in Vadnais Heights The Swim School Confirms It Will Open a New Pool in Vadnais Heights in 2022

EDEN PRAIRIE, Minn., Nov. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Foss Swim School announced today it plans to open a new purpose-built swim school in the summer of 2022 in Vadnais Heights, Minnesota. This new location builds upon its recent expansion in Minnesota to Richfield/Edina, and across the region in Illinois, Missouri, Iowa, Wisconsin, and North Dakota.

Foss Swim School (PRNewsfoto/Foss Swim School)

"We are so excited to be bringing our passion and love of water to families in Vadnais Heights," shared FOSS Chief Executive Officer Craig O'Halloran. "We are thrilled to continue growing our FOSS community right here in Minnesota where it all began."

Foss Swim School has been teaching swimmers of all ages to swim and swim well since 1993. The company is well-known for its great teachers, custom pools, and strong Swim Path® curriculum. Their learning centers around laughter, confidence and mastery. Guided by its Love Water® philosophy, FOSS is doubling down on its commitment to teach water safety skills to enrich students' lives.

The new location will open in the summer of 2022, and enrollment opportunities will be available in Spring of 2022.

Foss Swim School - Vadnais Heights, MN

905 County Road E East

Vadnais Heights, MN

For more information, visit fossswimschool.com.

ABOUT FOSS SWIM SCHOOL:

Jon and Susan Foss opened their first swim school in 1993. They created an age-appropriate curriculum, helping even the youngest swimmers confidently learn water adjustment, safety, strokes, and technique. With 27 years of expertise, FOSS has redefined the swim lesson experience by providing a fun, original, technically sound, and safer style of teaching. FOSS currently has 20 schools in the Minneapolis/St. Paul, Des Moines, Chicago, Madison, Fargo, and St. Louis areas.

Contact: Rachael Blom

rblom@fossswimschool.com

fossswimschool.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Foss Swim School