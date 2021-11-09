Enosi Life Sciences Appoints Dr. Patrick William Gray as Chief Executive Officer

Dr. Gray's lifelong dedication to the discovery of drugs for critical diseases will drive Enosi's next generation of anti-tumor necrosis factor (anti-TNF) therapeutics for autoimmune disorders and cancer

EUGENE, Ore., Nov. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Enosi Life Sciences, a drug research and development company focused on providing industry-leading therapeutics for inflammatory autoimmune diseases and cancer, announced today its appointment of Dr. Patrick William Gray as Chief Executive Officer. Dr. Gray will replace former CEO, Dr. Michael Shepard who will remain with Enosi as President and Chief Scientific Officer. In the capacity of CEO, Dr. Gray will assume the responsibility of leading business development and strategic planning, and Dr. Shepard will remain responsible for leading research and development.

Dr. Gray comes to Enosi with more than 40 years of experience in the biotech, biochemistry, and molecular biology sectors. During his time in the field, he's developed over 40 U.S. patents for more than 20 different technologies. His experience and dedication to developing new ways to improve people's health made him the perfect candidate to advance Enosi's next generation of autoimmune, cancer and acute inflammation therapies that induce disease regression, and prevent relapse while dramatically reducing patient side effects.

"Throughout my career I've had a passion for translating great science into products that save lives," Dr. Gray said. "I'm excited to join the Enosi team and build upon the groundbreaking work already done by Dr. Shepard, Sir Marc Feldman, and their team."

Dr. Gray's predecessor echoed the team's excitement as he shared his thoughts on the new hire:

"Given Dr. Gray's extensive list of accomplishments and decades of experience in the industry, we consider ourselves incredibly lucky to welcome him to Enosi," Dr. Michael Shepard said. "His leadership will further Enosi's mission of developing visionary treatments for patients and improving lives."

Dr. Gray's long list of accomplishments includes the first cloning and characterization of the Hepatitis B viral surface antigen. This work led to the development of the HBV vaccine that saves approximately two million lives a year. Dr. Gray's dedication to drug discovery and saving lives will help provide leadership, direction, and vision to Enosi's rapidly growing organization.

Before being named Enosi Life Sciences CEO, Dr. Gray served as CEO for Pascal Biosciences (2015-2021) and was CEO of Nura, Inc. (2003-2006). Dr. Gray has had close relationships with Enosi founders, since he began his career in biotechnology in 1980 at Genentech as a coworker of Dr. Shepard, and he was a scientist in Dr. Feldmann's lab from 1989-1990. Dr. Gray has also received awards and honors throughout his career including a Distinguished Alumni Fellows Award from his alma mater, the University of Oregon. He holds a Ph.D. in Chemistry from the University of Colorado, Boulder, CO.

About Enosi Life Sciences

Enosi Life Sciences is a drug research and development company focused on providing industry-leading therapeutics for autoimmune diseases and cancer. The company was founded by world-renowned scientists Professor Sir Marc Feldmann, who discovered anti-tumor necrosis factor (anti-TNF) therapy as an effective treatment for rheumatoid arthritis and other autoimmune diseases (Lasker Award, 2003); and Dr. H. Michael Shepard, whose research in humanized antibodies created the first monoclonal antibody therapy targeting cancer oncogene encoded-proteins (Lasker award, 2019). Enosi Life Sciences combines Feldmann and Shepard's expertise in cancer and autoimmune diseases with Executive Chairman Dr. James N. Woody's unique combination of medical, scientific and management expertise to expand therapeutic options. To learn more about Enosi Life Sciences, visit www.enosi-life.com.

