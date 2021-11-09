DomainTools Announces Acquisition of Farsight Security to Deliver Best-in-class Threat Intelligence

SEATTLE, Nov. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- DomainTools, the leader in domain name and DNS-based cyber threat intelligence, today announced the acquisition of Farsight Security, a leader in DNS intelligence and passive DNS cyber security data solutions. The acquisition comes as a natural extension of both companies' long-standing partnership to deliver Farsight's market-leading passive DNS data via the DomainTools Iris investigation platform to assess risk, map attacker infrastructure, and rapidly increase visibility and context on threats.

The move comes as ransomware has become one of the biggest financial threats to the global economy. According to a report by the Financial Crimes Enforcement Network (FinCEN), a branch of the U.S. Treasury Department, ransomware has cost the U.S. nearly $600 million in the first half of 2021. To combat this and other online threats, security teams need comprehensive threat intelligence and investigation capabilities to early identify patterns behind adversary infrastructure that can help them anticipate and proactively defend against future moves by threat actors.

Farsight's market leading DNS observation data combined with DomainTools best-in-class active DNS data gives customers the earliest and most comprehensive look into threats emerging outside their network. Farsight Security DNSDB® is the world's largest DNS intelligence database with more than 100 billion domain resolution records updated in real-time with over 300,000 unique DNS resolutions per second worldwide. DomainTools Iris is a proprietary threat intelligence and investigation platform that combines superior domain and DNS infrastructure intelligence and risk scoring with industry-leading passive DNS data from Farsight Security.

"DomainTools and Farsight have proven the value of our combined data sets and integrated intelligence solutions over many years. Our unified solution is used by some of the most sophisticated security organizations worldwide to increase the effectiveness of their threat intelligence and incident response capabilities," said Tim Chen, CEO, DomainTools. "This acquisition enhances our ability to drive security-forward detection, investigation, enrichment and mitigation outcomes for our joint customers while accelerating our data science advancements for predictive risk scoring of domain names, hostnames, IP addresses, nameservers and other DNS indicators."

"Over the years, DomainTools and Farsight have consistently delivered market-leading DNS intelligence and real-time security telemetry needed to defend against today's cyberattacks," said Dr. Paul Vixie, Chairman, Cofounder and CEO of Farsight Security. "We recognize the immense opportunity this acquisition presents not only for both companies, but also for our global customers. We are thrilled to join DomainTools at this next stage of the company's growth and, together, help to make the internet safer for everyone."

