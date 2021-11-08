Richmond American Continues Expansion in Polk County

DUNDEE, Fla., Nov. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Richmond American Homes of Florida, LP, a subsidiary of M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: MDC), is pleased to announce that it recently purchased and closed on 74 homesites in Dundee.

The Pearl plan is one of six Richmond American floor plans that will be offered at Seasons at Hilltop in Dundee, Florida.

The land will become Seasons at Hilltop, a new Polk County community slated to open in fall of 2022. It will offer seven ranch and two-story floor plans from the builder's sought-after Seasons™ Collection, designed to put homeownership within reach for a variety of buyers. The Amethyst, Azure, Coral, Pearl, Ruby, Slate and Moonstone floor plans are ideal for entry-level homebuyers and those seeking design flexibility. Residents of Seasons at Hilltop will also appreciate a community playground and close proximity to Winter Haven and Haines City.

Everyone who builds a brand-new Richmond American home from the ground up at Seasons at Hilltop will have the opportunity to meet with a professional design consultant to choose colors, textures, finishes and fixtures for their new living spaces. This complimentary design consultation (RichmondAmerican.com/HomeDesignFlorida) will take place at the builder's Home Gallery™, a one-of-a-kind showroom where buyers can select even the smallest details, like doorknobs and drawer pulls, to help ensure that their new abode is anything but cookie-cutter.

Call 407.287.6285 or visit RichmondAmerican.com for more information. View health and safety updates at RichmondAmerican.com/COVID-19.

About M.D.C. Holdings, Inc.

Operating under the name Richmond American Homes, MDC's homebuilding subsidiaries have built more than 210,000 homes since 1977. Among the nation's largest homebuilders, MDC's subsidiary companies have operations in Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida, Idaho, Maryland, Nevada, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Virginia and Washington. Mortgage lending, plus insurance and title services are offered by the following MDC subsidiaries, respectively: HomeAmerican Mortgage Corporation, American Home Insurance Agency, Inc. and American Home Title and Escrow Company. M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. is traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "MDC." For more information, visit MDCHoldings.com.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE M.D.C. Holdings, Inc.