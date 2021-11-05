Merlin Complete Auto Care is excited to announce that we are partnering with The Marine Toys for Tots Program

HOFFMAN ESTATES, Ill., Nov. 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Merlin Complete Auto Care is excited to announce that we are partnering with The Marine Toys for Tots Program to gather toys and monetary donations to help bring the joy of Christmas and send a message of hope to America's less fortunate children. In 2019, The Marine Toys for Tots Program distributed 18.6 million toys to 7.3 million children during the Holiday Season and we are determined to increase that number higher in 2021 by encouraging our customers to donate.

Each of our Merlin locations are registered as a Toy Drop-Off Site and will be collecting new and unwrapped toys starting November 1st. To show our appreciation for your donation, you will receive one free Chicago Wolves kids' ticket with the purchase of an adult ticket. Additionally, we have created a fundraising page with a goal of $5,000 that you can donate to year-round which can be found here: https://bit.ly/2ZPtxW9

Merlin Complete Auto Care has accepted the Toys for Tots challenge: Be a participator, not a spectator. Our commitment to this program will help make a difference for children. By using our 'Merlin Magic', we will create Christmas Magic for less fortunate children and put a smile on their faces.

"We are excited to be partnering with The Marine Toys for Tots Program, for the better part of 45 years, Merlin has been a charity driven organization focused on helping to improve kids' lives and as a Marine veteran, I couldn't think of a better partner." Abraham Nunez, Brand President at Merlin Complete Auto Care.

"Part of our culture at Merlin is to support less fortunate children and their families. This year, we are proud to be partnering with Toys for Tots to bring joy to children this holiday season." Valerie Zabriskie, Marketing Director at Merlin Complete Auto Care.

About the Marine Corps Reserve Toys for Tots Program:

Toys for Tots, a 74-year national charitable program run by the U.S. Marine Corps Reserve, provides happiness and hope to less fortunate children during each Christmas holiday season. The toys, books and other gifts collected and distributed by Marines and volunteers offer these children recognition, confidence, and a positive memory for a lifetime. We believe it is such experiences that help disadvantaged children become responsible citizens and caring members of their community. For more information, visit www.toysfortots.org.

About Merlin Complete Auto Care:

With over 4200 centers in North America, Merlin Complete Auto Care is part of the Driven Brands family of companies. We offer a neighborhood approach to automotive service and provides both repair and maintenance as well as tire services. For more information, visit www.merlins.com.

