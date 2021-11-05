Cambridge Bancorp CEO and CFO to attend the Piper Sandler Companies 2021 East Coast Financial Services Conference

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Nov. 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Cambridge Bancorp (NASDAQ: CATC) (the "Company"), the parent company of Cambridge Trust Company (the "Bank"), today announced that Chief Executive Officer Denis Sheahan, along with Chief Financial Officer Michael F. Carotenuto, will attend the Piper Sandler Companies 2021 East Coast Financial Services Conference starting on Wednesday, November 10, 2021. The conference will take place in Naples, Florida.

About Cambridge Bancorp

Cambridge Bancorp, the parent company of Cambridge Trust Company, is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts. Cambridge Trust Company is a 131-year-old Massachusetts chartered commercial bank with approximately $4.5 billion in assets at September 30, 2021, and a total of 19 Massachusetts and New Hampshire locations. Cambridge Trust Company is one of New England's leaders in private banking and wealth management with $4.5 billion in client assets under management and administration at September 30, 2021. The Wealth Management group maintains offices in Boston and Wellesley, Massachusetts and Concord, Manchester, and Portsmouth, New Hampshire.

CONTACT:

Cambridge Bancorp

Michael F. Carotenuto

Chief Financial Officer

617-520-5520

