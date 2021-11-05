The American Academy of Orthopaedic Surgeons Named a 2021 Top Workplace by the Chicago Tribune

ROSEMONT, Ill., Nov. 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The American Academy of Orthopaedic Surgeons (AAOS) has been awarded a 2021 Top Workplace honor by The Chicago Tribune. Based on employee feedback gathered through a third-party survey administered by employee engagement technology partner Energage , LLC., the award marks the second consecutive year the AAOS was recognized by the Chicago Tribune. The AAOS was previously honored as one of "Chicago's Best and Brightest Companies to Work For" and one of the "Best and Brightest Companies to Work For in the Nation" by the National Association for Business Resources (NABR).

"We are extremely excited to be honored by the Chicago Tribune two years in a row," said AAOS Chief Executive Officer, Thomas E. Arend, Jr., JD, CAE. "Together with the recognition we received from the NABR earlier this year, this award underscores our c­ommitment to creating a culture that puts the wellbeing of our people first and strengthens our competitive position in the marketplace to recruit and retain high level talent. I am proud to be part of this fantastic team dedicated to the AAOS mission and the orthopaedic surgeons we have the ability to serve."

The Chicago Tribune's 2021 Top Workplace award is based on year-over-year anonymous employee feedback gathered by Energage. The survey measured 15 drivers of engaged cultures that are critical to the success of any organization, including employee engagement, communication, innovation, efficiency and retention. AAOS is one of an elite list of organizations presented with this award. To learn more about the Chicago Tribune's 2021 Top Workplaces award and view the full list of winners, click here.

As a part of the five-year Strategic Plan launched in 2019, AAOS remains committed to the goal of maintaining an efficient, nimble, and fiscally disciplined organization that promotes an employee culture of teamwork, empowerment, accountability and a mindset of growth. The Academy is continually working on new initiatives aimed at achieving this goal and increasing employee satisfaction and retention, including engagement surveys and taskforces, an employee spotlight campaign on social media and an employee ambassador program.

National Recognition from the Best and Brightest Companies to Work For® Program

The 2021 Top Workplaces honor by The Chicago Tribune marks a steady pattern of human resources awards for the AAOS. As part of the Best and Brightest Companies to Work For programs, the AAOS was evaluated by an independent research firm on a variety of criteria. These include compensation, benefits and employee solutions; employee enrichment; engagement and retention; employee education and development; recruitment, selection and orientation; employee achievement and recognition; communication and shared vision; diversity and inclusion; work-life balance; community initiatives and strategic company performance.

"It's been nearly two years since the COVID-19 pandemic brought a whirlwind of changes to the AAOS," Arend added. "In the face of all those changes, however, AAOS staff has remained dedicated and motivated to driving the AAOS forward. Employee feedback coupled with independent reviews like these are crucial for our organization to continue to grow and evolve in the years ahead."

The NABR has conducted the Best and Brightest program for over 20 years and continues to identify the best human resources practices and benchmarks for companies that continue to be leaders in employment programs.

Forge a Career at a Great Place to Work

About AAOS

With more than 39,000 members, the American Academy of Orthopaedic Surgeons is the world's largest medical association of musculoskeletal specialists. The AAOS is the trusted leader in advancing musculoskeletal health. It provides the highest quality, most comprehensive education to help orthopaedic surgeons and allied health professionals at every career level best treat patients in their daily practices. The AAOS is the source for information on bone and joint conditions, treatments and related musculoskeletal health care issues, and it leads the health care discussion on advancing quality.

