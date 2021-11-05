Aker Horizons Successfully Raises NOK 1 Billion in Private Placement

OSLO, Norway, Nov. 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Aker Horizons (or the "Company") has successfully completed a private placement raising NOK 1 billion in gross proceeds to strengthen Aker Horizons' balance sheet ahead of investments in its portfolio companies and new direct investments.

The Company will issue 28,985,507 new shares at NOK 34.50 per share. The private placement was over-subscribed multiple times with strong domestic and international demand from leading institutional investors. Baillie Gifford Overseas Limited was allocated 13,500,000 shares, representing 46.6 percent of the total share issue and resulting in an ownership of 4.6 percent in Aker Horizons.

"Baillie Gifford recently became a key shareholder in our portfolio company Aker Carbon Capture, and we are now pleased to also welcome Baillie Gifford as a key shareholder in Aker Horizons," said Kristian Røkke, Chief Executive Officer of Aker Horizons. "Aker Horizons strives to make a meaningful difference for the environment and sees opportunity in a holistic approach to green value chains as exemplified by our recent investments in Narvik."

Since the inception of Aker Horizons, the Company continues to grow a portfolio dedicated to renewable energy and clean technologies. Portfolio company investments include building scale across global platforms through Mainstream Renewable Power, as demonstrated by their current construction of 1.4 GW wind and solar assets in Chile, the recent launch of their Nazca 1 GW Chilean platform and the new award of 1.27 GW in South Africa to Mainstream and partners. New direct investments include the recently announced strategic initiatives in the Narvik region to establish green value chains for power-intensive industries in Northern Norway based on some of Europe's lowest priced renewable energy.

Carnegie AS, DNB Markets, a part of DNB Bank ASA, and Morgan Stanley & Co. International plc acted as joint bookrunners and managers for the private placement. Advokatfirmaet BAHR AS acted as legal advisor to the Company and Advokatfirmaet Thommessen AS acted as legal advisor to the Managers in the private placement.

