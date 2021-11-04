Sheryl Crow, Boyz II Men, Goo Goo Dolls, LeAnn Rimes, Sara Evans and Gin Blossoms to Perform Live at the 2022 HGV Tournament of Champions Three-Night Private Concert Series Brings Music Superstars to LPGA and Celebrity Golf Tournament This January in Orlando's Lake Nona

ORLANDO, Fla., Nov. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. (NYSE:HGV), the industry-leading global vacation ownership company, announces that Sheryl Crow, Boyz II Men, the Goo Goo Dolls, LeAnn Rimes, Sara Evans and Gin Blossoms will perform as part of a live concert series at the highly-anticipated 2022 Hilton Grand Vacations (HGV) Tournament of Champions .

The star-studded lineup featuring some of the world's biggest musical artists will headline a three-day private concert for tournament sponsors and invited guests – along with an all-star roster of nearly 50 celebrity players when the Tournament of Champions kicks off the LPGA Tour season at its new home at the renowned Lake Nona Golf & Country Club in Orlando.

The lineup will feature six incredible acts that together span decades of number one hits, multi-platinum albums and sold-out concert tours. Night one of the concert series kicks off the tournament on Tuesday, Jan. 18 with special performances by GRAMMY Award-winning artists Sheryl Crow and LeAnn Rimes. On Thursday, Jan. 20, celebrated country music artist Sara Evans will take the stage, followed by R&B's iconic, award-winning chart-toppers Boyz II Men. The series wraps on Saturday, Jan. 22 with 90s hitmakers Gin Blossoms rocking the stage followed by the superstar rock group, the Goo Goo Dolls.

The three nights of live music are part of the tournament's unique entertainment format. The concerts will be hosted under the stars on an open-air stage in the heart of the Lake Nona community at its Town Center, which is home to some of the region's most sought-after entertainment events, venues, shops and restaurants. The concerts will align with all local, state and Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) guidelines.

The HGV Tournament of Champions marks the start of the official 2022 LPGA Tour season. Truly a one-of-a-kind experience, the tournament's distinctive format brings LPGA Tour winners together with over 50 beloved celebrities, athletes and entertainers to play side-by-side for an event unlike any other. Past celebrity participants include superstars from entertainment and all major sports, including Jerry Rice, Brian Urlacher, Marcus Allen, Justin Verlander, Ray Allen, Grant Hill, Lee Brice, Ben Higgins, Alfonso Ribeiro and more. This year, popular Australian DJ Brooke Evers joins the live entertainment program heading up the 18th-hole festivities on Saturday, Jan. 22 and Sunday, Jan. 23.

"In our first year hosting the world-class HGV Tournament of Champions in Orlando's Lake Nona, we are excited to announce this extraordinary and diverse line-up of talented artists," said Mark Wang, president and CEO of Hilton Grand Vacations. "This concert series further demonstrates the unique qualities of this one-of-a-kind tournament, and we're thrilled to launch this signature event with incredible artists."

The tournament exclusively features LPGA Tour winners from the previous two seasons competing for $1.2 million in official prize money on 72 holes of stroke play with no cut. Celebrities join them on the course, competing for their own $500,000 purse in a modified Stableford format. Qualifying pro-am players compete along with the stars during official tournament rounds. Florida's own Jessica Korda claimed the 2021 tournament's professional title for her sixth career LPGA Tour win. The Celebrity Division title win went to former tennis pro Mardy Fish, the event's first three-time champion.

Celebrity participants, LPGA Tour professionals and visiting guests will be hosted at HGV's best-in-class Orlando resorts continuing the luxury experience away from the course. HGV's acquisition of Diamond Resorts created the largest upscale, upper upscale and luxury timeshare operator, with a combined offering of 154 resorts. The powerhouse combination of these two experienced operators promises Diamond's proven track record of hosting an unforgettable tournament and experiential offerings with HGV's trusted name in high-quality vacation ownership.

The tournament will be held at Lake Nona Golf & Country Club and televised live, airing Thursday, Jan. 20 and Friday, Jan. 21 on Golf Channel and Saturday, Jan. 22 and Sunday, Jan. 23 on Golf Channel and NBC.

Tickets for the golf tournament are now on sale. For more details and updates, visit HGVLPGA.com .

