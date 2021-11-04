ASRT: Radiologic Technologists Essential in all Health Care Settings, On the Front Lines of Patient Care

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M., Nov. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- America's nearly 350,000 registered radiologic technologists are the medical imaging and radiation therapy professionals who perform radiologic procedures as part of high quality, comprehensive health care. Even beyond x-ray, magnetic resonance and computed tomography, the ranks of radiologic technologists also include nuclear medicine imaging professionals, cardiovascular and interventional technologists, radiologist assistants, radiation therapists, mammographers, military R.T.s, radiology department managers, educational program directors and other radiologic science professionals. They are all dedicated to ensuring patients receive the best care possible.

National Radiologic Technology Week® is marked Nov. 7 - 13, 2021, and celebrates the vital roles of radiologic technologists in health care.

Their expertise has been critical in the diagnosis and treatment of COVID-19 where they have served on the front lines of the pandemic. Educated in anatomy, radiologic science, equipment protocols and radiation protection measures, R.T.s play an essential role in patient care and safety.

During National Radiologic Technology Week® every November, the American Society of Radiologic Technologists recognizes the vital work of R.T.s and their important contributions to patient care. NRTW® takes place every November to honor German physicist Wilhelm Conrad Roentgen's discovery of the x-ray on Nov. 8, 1895.

Where do they work? In a study ASRT published earlier this year, researchers determined that slightly more than half of all radiologic technologists work in hospitals. Others work in imaging centers, clinics, physician's offices, corporate settings and education. In addition, these professionals also perform radiation therapy treatments on patients being treated for cancer and other diseases. (See infographic for details.)

ASRT is the world's largest radiologic science organization and represents the medical imaging and radiation therapy community through education, advocacy, research and innovation. NRTW® 2021 will be celebrated Nov. 7-13.

Media Contact: Greg Crutcher, gcrutcher@asrt.org

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE American Society of Radiologic Technologists