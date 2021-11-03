Honeywell Sine Software Now Helps Employers Manage And Track COVID-19 Vaccination Status

ATLANTA, Nov. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Honeywell (Nasdaq: HON) announced today that Honeywell Sine, a workplace SaaS solution, can now be used to collect proof of COVID-19 vaccination and testing from visitors, contractors and staff while also managing site access. The Vaccination Tracker feature within Sine Workflows helps companies customize and manage the collection of information to satisfy business requirements, including COVID-19 vaccine mandates.

Honeywell Sine is a comprehensive solution for visitor and workforce management. Sine Workflows helps digitize manual processes such as collecting COVID-19 vaccine records, filling out forms, and reviewing required information, such as evacuation diagrams or other safety processes. Employers can utilize the mobile solution to pre-screen visitors or employees before arrival. Combined with the check-in features of Honeywell Sine, businesses have an accurate record of who is on their site and when, allowing for ease of record keeping, managing overall occupancy levels, and to confirm visitors meet worksite requirements.

"Honeywell Sine's Vaccination Tracker is helping us comply with the federal government vaccine mandate for U.S. government contractors. We are using Sine software to quickly and securely collect COVID-19 vaccination confirmation from tens of thousands of U.S. employees," said Honeywell Chief Sustainability Officer and Head of Health & Safety, Evan Van Hook.

"As organizations continue to respond to the global pandemic, they not only need to closely manage access and capacity at their work sites, but also take steps to protect the well-being of employees," said Usman Shuja, vice president and general manager of Connected Buildings for Honeywell. "Leaders are looking for easy, customizable and frictionless solutions to help them meet their workplace safety and regulatory challenges. Vaccination Tracker in Sine Workflows can help businesses confidently meet these challenges with a digital solution that further enhances the connected building experience."

Sine Workflows can be quickly and easily customized to help meet the unique needs of a wide variety of customers. With an intuitive and easy to use form builder that updates in near real time, employers can securely collect COVID-19 vaccine evidence or other COVID-19 related documents, such as virus test results. Existing customers of Sine Workflows will have access to Vaccination Tracker as an added feature at no additional cost.

Sine Workflows complement Honeywell's Healthy Buildings solutions which integrate air quality, safety, and security technologies along with advanced analytics to help building owners improve the health of their building environments, operate more cleanly and safely, comply with new guidelines, and help reassure occupants that it is safer to return to the workplace.

Honeywell (www.honeywell.com) is a Fortune 100 technology company that delivers industry specific solutions that include aerospace products and services; control technologies for buildings and industry; and performance materials globally. Our technologies help aircraft, buildings, manufacturing plants, supply chains, and workers become more connected to make our world smarter, safer, and more sustainable. The release of Sine Workflows Vaccination Tracker feature is for customized use by businesses and does not constitute the use for practice of medicine. Companies using Vaccination Tracker are solely responsible to ensure their use meets government requirements, and Honeywell Sine does not make any representations that such use will satisfy state or federal regulations. For more news and information on Honeywell, please visit www.honeywell.com/newsroom .

