Elite Education Group International Ltd. Provides Update as to its UK Expansion

MIDDLETOWN, Ohio, Nov. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Elite Education Group International Limited (Nasdaq: EEIQ) (the "Company" or "Elite Education Group"), a provider of comprehensive, one-stop education solutions for Chinese university students interested in study abroad programs in the US and other countries, today provided an update as to its expansion plans in the United Kingdom. The Company has entered into an agreement with The Education Group (London) Ltd whereby the Company has agreed to recruit students from China for admission to the University of the West of Scotland. The Company has also been operating as a recruiting agent for admission to Coventry University for the 2021-2022 academic year.

"We are pleased to announce our working with these two premier UK universities which is consistent with our business expansion strategy to expand our recruiting efforts in the US, the UK and other countries. An important part of our mission is to offer the students that we recruit from China and other Asian countries with robust academic options that suit their preferences in their quest to study abroad. In addition to our current recruiting activities in the United States, these two excellent universities are representative of our plan to diversify across regions and employ an array of strategic initiatives to fuel our growth," commented Jianbo Zhang, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Elite Education Group.

The agreement of representation with The Education Group (London) Ltd ("TEG") was executed on October 18, 2021 with our subsidiary, Quest Holding International LLC. TEG is a service partner of the University of the West of Scotland in support of the university's London Campus which includes marketing and student admissions related activities, development and management of recruiting agents, and academic delivery of foundation courses and pre-sessional English. Also, we have been representing Coventry University as an international recruitment agent since April 2021.

University of West of Scotland ("UWS") has four campuses across the west and southwest of Scotland and one campus in Central London. UWS offers a range of career-focused undergraduate, postgraduate and research degree opportunities across its four academic schools that serve approximately 17,000 students from more than 70 countries. UWS is recognized as a top 600 university worldwide by Times Higher Education (2020 World University Rankings).

Coventry University ("CU") has two principal campuses, one in the center of Coventry, England, where the majority of its operations are located, and one in Central London which focuses on business and management. CU also governs other higher education institutions, CU Coventry, CU Scarborough and CU London. CU has more than 29,000 undergraduate and 6,000 postgraduate students. CU is ranked first in the Midlands (Central England) among modern universities according to The 2021 Guardian University Guide.

The Company is intent upon capitalizing upon its growth synergies as it diversifies by region, academic discipline and operating modalities. It believes that its unique positioning in the higher education field will enable it to further scale its operations to realize sustained growth. Elite Education will continue to pursue transformational opportunities to create value by achieving synergies through highly focused management and operational attentiveness.

