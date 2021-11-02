Save the Storks Kicks Off "Life's About Choice" Campaign Celebrating National Adoption Awareness Month

Pro-Life Nonprofit Celebrates the Stories of Birth Mothers, Adoptees, and Parents Who Chose Adoption in New Awareness Campaign

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo., Nov. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, the national, pro-life nonprofit Save the Storks launched Life's About Choice, an awareness campaign celebrating the stories of birth mothers, adoptees, and parents who chose adoption, in conjunction with the first day of National Adoption Awareness Month. With more than 2 million couples currently waiting to adopt a child in the United States and 28 percent of children in foster care awaiting adoption, Save the Storks' goal for Life's About Choice is to shine a light on the beauty of choosing adoption.

"We are so excited to share some of the beautiful stories of what choosing adoption can look like," said Diane Ferraro, CEO of Save the Storks. "This campaign was inspired by one of our supporters who was adopted, and many of us here at Save the Storks have also contributed our own adoption stories to show how truly life-changing and remarkable choosing adoption can be—for birth mothers, adoptees, and adoptive parents."

Through Life's About Choice, Save the Storks seeks to educate people on the many different facets of choosing adoption—from the options many birth mothers consider to the adoptees seeking adoption through the foster care system to the parents seeking to expand their families through adoption. By visiting https://savethestorks.com/adoption during the month of November, which is recognized as National Adoption Awareness Month, readers can learn what led others to make their decisions about adoption and how that choice positively impacted their lives.

Adoption Facts & Statistics:

November is recognized as National Adoption Awareness Month, with a special focus on the number of children in foster care currently awaiting adoption

28 percent of the estimated 424,000 children in foster care on Sept. 30, 2019 had a goal of adoption.[1]

Around 140,000 children are adopted by American families each year.[2]

Experts estimate there are between one and two million couples waiting to adopt in the U.S.

The percentage of infants in the U.S. given up for adoption has declined from 9 percent of those born before 1973 to 1 percent of those born between 1996 and 2002.[3]

Interview Opportunities:

Diane Ferraro , adoptee and adoptive mother, CEO, Save the Storks

Jessica Phillips , birth mother, Community Relationship Manager, Save the Storks

Natalie Barsumian , adoptee, Life's About Choice Creative Director

J.D. Dahler, adoptive father, Director of Development & Strategy, Save the Storks

Shara Pierce , adoptive mother, Director of National Partner Program, Save the Storks

To schedule an interview, please contact storks@iconmediagroup.com.

To get involved and to learn more about Life's About Choice, visit SavetheStorks.com.

About Save the Storks

Save the Storks is a national non-profit that exists to reach women facing unplanned pregnancies and save the lives of babies through compassion, education and holistic care. They do this by accelerating the impact of local pregnancy resource centers and Stork Buses to create a culture that values life. Learn more at savethestorks.com.

