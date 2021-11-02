Golden State Dermatology Expands Their Network of Dermatology Practices

ALAMO, Calif., Nov. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Golden State Dermatology (GSD) is pleased to announce a new partnership with Alamo Oaks Dermatology located in Alamo, CA. The new partnership expands GSD's footprint to 24 practices across the San Francisco Bay and California's Central Valley. Dermatologists interested in joining Golden State Dermatology are invited to learn more about goldenstatedermatology.com/partnership-opportunities.

Logo (PRNewsfoto/Golden State Dermatology)

Alamo Oaks Dermatology was established by Dr. Shanny Baughman in 2008. Dr. Baughman is a board-certified dermatologist with over 20 years of experience. She attended college at Pacific Union College in Angwin, CA, completed medical school and an Internal Medicine Residency at Loma Linda University before moving to Detroit for a residency in Dermatology at the Henry Ford Hospital. She performs Mohs surgery, diagnoses and treats skin conditions, and performs minimally invasive cosmetic treatments.

The clinic is located at 3189 Danville Blvd, Suite 130, Alamo, CA 94507, near the Alamo Plaza Shopping Center. Dr. Baughman offers the most effective medical and cosmetic treatments for your skin while providing a positive experience at every office visit.

"We are thrilled to welcome Dr. Shanny Baughman and her team into the GSD family," said Matt Perdue, GSD's CEO. "Dr. Baughman has achieved incredible milestones with growing her practice over the past 14 years. She values the personal doctor-patient relationship and is dedicated to the pursuit of providing the best dermatology medicine available."

"Personalized care is the focus of my practice. Joining GSD enhances my ability to provide this, while interacting with like-minded colleagues and reducing administrative chores. It's a win-win for everyone," shared Dr. Shanny Baughman.

GSD offers 24 convenient locations throughout the Bay Area and Central Valley and accepts most forms of insurance. "We're proud to support our clinicians to provide the highest-quality patient-centered care possible. We will continue to seek and add the most talented providers in California and beyond to our team," says Dr. Ed Becker, founder of Golden State Dermatology.

To schedule an appointment at any location, patients can easily book through the Golden State Dermatology website: www.goldenstatedermatology.com or call their closest clinic. GSD's Alamo clinic can be reached at (925) 362-0992.

About Golden State Dermatology

In the midst of health care consolidation, Golden State Dermatology (GSD) was founded to maintain a relatively independent model of practice. GSD is physician-owned and led and is rapidly growing with over 20 locations and 60+ providers in the San Francisco Bay Area and California's Central Valley. GSD is led by a team of board-certified dermatologists with a mission to deliver the highest quality care and a great patient, provider, and staff experience. GSD's services include dermatology, cosmetics, Mohs surgery for skin cancer, pathology, and plastic surgery in state-of-the-art medical facilities.

GSD is actively looking to partner with leading dermatology clinics and dermatologists to further its vision to become the leading network of comprehensive Dermatology services in the Western US. For more information about our partnership opportunities, please contact Daniel Koob, Chief Development Officer, at dkoob@gsdermca.com or visit goldenstatedermatology.com/partnership-opportunities.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Golden State Dermatology