BastCore Earns USDA Certified Biobased Product Label

MONTGOMERY, Ala., Nov. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- BastCore announced today that it has earned the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) Certified Biobased Product label. The products are now able to display a unique USDA label that highlights its percentage of biobased content. The following BastCore products have earned the USDA Certified Biobased Product Label:

Cfiber ™ with 100% biobased content.

Tfiber ™ with 100% biobased content.

Ccore ™ with 100% biobased content.

Third-party verification for a product's biobased content is administered through the USDA BioPreferred Program, an initiative created by the 2002 Farm Bill (and recently reauthorized by the 2018 Farm Bill). One of the goals of the BioPreferred Program is to increase the development, purchase and use of biobased products.

The USDA Certified Biobased Product label displays a product's biobased content, which is the portion of a product that comes from a renewable source, such as plant, animal, marine, or forestry feedstocks. Utilizing renewable, biobased materials displaces the need for non-renewable petroleum-based chemicals. Biobased products, through petroleum displacement, have played an increasingly important role in reducing greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions that exacerbate global climate change. Biobased products are cost-comparative, readily available, and perform as well as or better than their conventional counterparts.

"BastCore is pleased to deliver the BioPreferred certification to our partners and customers as it provides the confidence needed to independently verify biobased products. This recognition further demonstrates our commitment to delivering sustainable natural hemp fibers and core wood. We are working to raise awareness around the major challenges of plastic pollution and are pleased to offer 100% biodegradable hemp fiber to the woven and nonwoven markets and core wood products to the construction and building materials markets," said Austin Bryant, Managing Director.

"We applaud BastCore, Inc for earning the USDA Certified Biobased Product label," said Vernell Thompson, USDA BioPreferred Program. "Products from BastCore are contributing to an ever- expanding marketplace that adds value to renewable agriculture commodities, creates jobs in rural communities, and decreases our reliance on petroleum."

According to a report that USDA released in July 2019, biobased products contributed $459 billion to the U.S. economy in 2016 (a 17% increase from 2014) and support, directly and indirectly, 4.6 million jobs. The report's research team estimates the reduction of fossil fuels and associated GHG emissions from biobased products equivalent to approximately 12 million metric tons of carbon dioxide (CO2) prevented as of 2016. The increased production of renewable chemicals and biobased products contributes to the development and expansion of the U.S. bioeconomy - where society looks to agriculture for sustainable sources of fuel, energy, chemicals, and products.

About BastCore:

BastCore buys hemp stalks and sells fiber products, bridging the gap between farmers growing hemp and industries demanding cost-competitive, sustainably produced raw materials. BastCore innovates using hemp, a low input, high-yielding crop, by transforming it into numerous sustainable biobast products. To learn more about BastCore visit https://bastcore.com/contact/.

