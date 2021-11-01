Guardhat To Showcase Smart Connected Worker Platform as Participant Sponsor of The Smart Factory @ Wichita

DETROIT, Nov. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Guardhat today announced it is a participant sponsor of The Smart Factory @ Wichita, a new Industry 4.0 immersive experience center by Deloitte.

The Smart Factory @ Wichita is a 60,000 square feet sustainable space located on Wichita State University's Innovation Campus. The Smart Factory includes a fully operational production line and experiential labs for developing and exploring smart factory innovative capabilities. As a participant sponsor, Guardhat will work with Deloitte to advance the execution of smart factories and enable manufacturers to quickly adopt state-of-the-art, industry 4.0 technologies to drive new business models and boost safety, quality, productivity and sustainability. As part of the sponsorship, Guardhat intends to leverage the powerful ecosystem of The Smart Factory @ Wichita to help customers across industries innovate and modernize their workplaces with cutting-edge connected worker solutions, including smart hardhats and other wearable devices that enable real-time situational awareness, immediate emergency response, environmental, biometric, and hazard monitoring, remote expert support, and more, to enhance worker safety and productivity.

"Guardhat helps empower frontline workers to do their jobs with greater ease and impact, and stay safe while doing it," said Saikat Dey, CEO at Guardhat. "Our connected worker platform is part of the larger ecosystem of digital transformation tech. Being embedded in Smart Factory @ Wichita means we get to collaborate, test, trial and explore with some of the brightest, forward leaning minds in industrial operations and IT/OT convergence. It's also crucial to have a place where customers can experience this technology live. It's "see it to believe it" tech - new form factors that offer real-time, proactive and preventative alerts and intelligence. This factory showcases where manufacturing needs to move, and move fast, to retain and build a workforce that is smarter, safer, and tech-savvy."

The Smart Factory @ Wichita is a highly digitized, connected production facility that uses technologies such as artificial intelligence (AI), Internet of Things (IoT) and robotics to help companies manufacture products, create new business value, unlock data-driven insights, and automate or eliminate business processes. These technologies enable people to do their jobs in a more productive and efficient manner, while improving quality and overall safety. The Smart Factory @ Wichita will bring digital transformations to life by demonstrating how to merge existing technologies with new innovations, sparking a dialogue about how companies can accelerate their journeys toward scalable and sustainable capabilities.

"Having companies like Guardhat onboard in The Smart Factory @ Wichita will accelerate the adoption of Industry 4.0 technologies and the value they can bring to manufacturers across ecosystems," said Stephen Laaper, principal, Deloitte Consulting LLP. "Connected worker technology helps protect workers, amplify their impact on production and provide insight for further improvements. The combined power of Guardhat and our other sponsors will showcase the incredible opportunities that true digital transformation makes possible."

About Guardhat

Guardhat is pioneering end-to-end connected worker safety solutions for industrial workers. The company offers cutting-edge, wearable technology; a proprietary connected worker platform – unrivaled in its ability to ingest, manage and analyze unstructured data; easy to deploy monitoring and reporting software; and a growing ecosystem of partner integrations. With Guardhat, companies can monitor worker location, health and work environment to speed reaction time and help proactively solve safety challenges. Guardhat is headquartered in Detroit, Michigan and operates globally. The company holds 13 patents in real time location systems, wearable solution design and connected worker software. For more information, visit: www.guardhat.com.

