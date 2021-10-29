WiMi Hologram Submitted the Trademark Application of "WIMI METAVERSE" to Lay Out the Rapidly Developing Metaverse Industry

BEIJING, Oct. 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- WiMi Hologram Cloud Inc. (Nasdaq: WIMI) ("WiMi" or the "Company"), a leading global application solution provider of holographic augmented reality ("AR") comprehensive technology, today announced: "An application for the "WIMI METAVERSE" trademark has been submitted to the Trademark Office. This will help the company to further improve the intellectual property protection system, maintain the leading position in technology, and enhance the company's core competitiveness."

Metaverse refers to the virtual world parallel to the real world through the technical support of AR and VR, which is expected to reconstruct the virtual world, and bring new opportunities in the platform ecology, hardware demand, infrastructure, content form and other aspects. Looking forward to the next 3-5 years, the Metaverse will enter a period of rapid development, VR/AR, NFT, AI, Cloud computing, PUGC game platform, digital people, digital twin and other fields, will continue to emerge rapid development opportunities. Currently, the trademark "WIMI METAVERSE" is under application, and the international classification mainly involves advertising sales, communication services, scientific instruments, office supplies, education and entertainment, fitness equipment, social law, design and research, etc. WiMi Hologram will use the "WIMI METAVERSE" trademark to generate commercial value in Metaverse commercial applications.

1. In terms of Metaverse software technology, WiMi's holographic AR content and holographic imaging software technology patent based on image detection, recognition, template matching, dynamic image fusion and replacement will generate commercial value in Metaverse commercial applications.

2. In terms of Metaverse holographic applications, WiMi owns a total of 4,654 holographic virtual IP rights, which covers a wide range of categories including holographic anime, virtual live streaming, virtual idol and virtual social. WiMi Hologram will use virtual assets under the "WIMI METAVERSE" trademark to generate commercial value in Metaverse holography applications.

3. In terms of Metaverse holographic hardware, WiMi has launched its holographic XR head-mounted display product "WiMi Hologram SoftLight", which has been licensed by Federal Communications Commission (FCC) and approved to enter the US market. In addition, WiMi has also launched the "WiMi HoloAR Lens," an augmented reality (AR) head-mounted display (HMD). WiMi Hologram will use the "WIMI METAVERSE" trademark to lay the foundation in the Metaverse head display market.

Shi Shuo, CEO of WiMi, said: "the trademark "WIMI METAVERSE" applied by WiMi Hologram will be widely used in fields of virtual social networking, virtual entertainment, virtual education, virtual communications, etc. With the widespread popularization of Metaverse, the holographic AR industry where WiMi Hologram lies will show explosive growth. We will seize the opportunity of Metaverse market growth, constantly improve our Metaverse product matrix, and expand our market share, and thus continue to create long-term value for the company's shareholders. In the first half of 2021, our worldwide operating revenue increased approximately 202.2% year on year, our gross profit increased 189.8% year on year, our net profit increased 40.3% year on year, and our R&D expenses increased 463.6% year on year. We increased R&D investment to maintain the company's leading competitive edge in the Metaverse and holographic AR industry. Looking forward to the full year of 2021, with the explosion of the Metaverse industry and the continuous increase of the company's R&D investment, WiMi Hologram's revenue is expected to continue to maintain rapid growth."

About WIMI Hologram Cloud

WIMI Hologram Cloud, Inc.(NASDAQ: WIMI) was founded in 2015, which is a holographic cloud comprehensive technical solution provider that focuses on professional areas including holographic AR automotive HUD software, 3D holographic pulse LiDAR, head-mounted light field holographic equipment, holographic semiconductor, holographic cloud software, holographic car navigation, metaverse holographic AR and VR equipment, metaverse holographic cloud software and others. Its services and holographic AR technologies include holographic AR automotive application, 3D holographic pulse LiDAR technology, holographic vision semiconductor technology, holographic software development, holographic AR advertising technology, holographic AR entertainment technology, holographic ARSDK payment, interactive holographic virtual communication, metaverse holographic AR technology, metaverse virtual cloud service, and other holographic AR technologies.

