SOC Telemed to Provide Corporate and Financial Update for the Third Quarter 2021 on November 12, 2021

SOC Telemed to Provide Corporate and Financial Update for the Third Quarter 2021 on November 12, 2021

RESTON, Va., Oct. 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- SOC Telemed, Inc. (NASDAQ: TLMD), the largest national provider of acute care telemedicine, today announced that the company will provide a corporate and financial update for the third quarter 2021, on Friday, November 12, 2021, before market open. SOC Telemed's management team will host a conference call and live audio webcast at 8:00 a.m. ET.

(PRNewsfoto/Specialists On Call, Inc.)

To participate in the call, dial either the domestic or international number or join the webcast from your computer or mobile phone.

Domestic: (877) 292-0959

International: (412) 542-4143

Passcode: please reference the SOC Telemed call

Webcast Link: SOC Telemed 3Q21 Earnings Webcast

The live conference call and replay can also be accessed via audio webcast at the Investor Relations section of the Company's website, located at SOC Telemed Investor Relations - Home.

About SOC Telemed

SOC Telemed (NASDAQ: TLMD) is the leading national provider of acute telemedicine technology and solutions to hospitals, health systems, post-acute providers, physician networks, and value-based care organizations since 2004. Built on proven and scalable infrastructure as an enterprise-wide solution, SOC's technology platform, Telemed IQ, rapidly deploys and seamlessly optimizes telemedicine programs across the continuum of care. SOC provides a supportive and dedicated partner presence, virtually delivering patient care through teleNeurology, telePsychiatry, teleCritical Care, telePulmonology, teleCardiology, teleInfectious Disease, teleNephrology, teleMaternal-Fetal Medicine and other service lines, enabling healthcare organizations to build sustainable telemedicine programs across clinical specialties. SOC enables organizations to enrich their care models and touch more lives by supplying healthcare teams with industry-leading solutions that drive improved clinical care, patient outcomes, and organizational health. The company was the first provider of acute clinical telemedicine services to earn The Joint Commission's Gold Seal of Approval and has maintained that accreditation every year since inception. For more information, visit https://www.soctelemed.com/.

Investor Relations:

Steve Rubis

Vice President, Investor Relations

SOC Telemed

P: (214) 681-7991

srubis@soctelemed.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE SOC Telemed